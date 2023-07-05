Pacifica has long been known as the place to go to shoot off so-called “safe and sane” fireworks for the Fourth of July. Authorities want residents and visitors to know the time for fun with fireworks is quickly passing.
The legal variety of fireworks can only be discharged through 11 p.m. tonight, July 5. After that, they become illegal in the city of Pacifica, at least until the next window for their legal useage.
Violations of the Pacifica Municipal Code regulating the use of legal fireworks will result in fines ranging from $200 for a first offense, $400 for a second offense, and $1,000 for a third offense. The fine for possessing any illegal fireworks is $1,000.
“Safe and sane” legal fireworks can be identified by the seal of the California State Fire Marshall imprinted on the product.
In 2017, the Pacifica City Council adopted the Illegal Fireworks Social Host Ordinance in an attempt to curb the rampant use of illegal fireworks in Pacifica. It was designed to hold responsible those hosting gatherings for any illegal firework activity on property they own or rent. If officers see illegal fireworks being discharged from a property, the person responsible for the property will be subject to fine, regardless of who discharged the firework.
The penalty for a violation of the ordinance is $1,000. Additionally, if a minor is found discharging illegal fireworks, the person having care, custody or control of the minor is strictly liable for the illegal activity and subject to fine.
“Illegal fireworks have long been a problem in Pacifica,” said Pacifica Police Capt. Bill Glasgo in a prepared release. “We hear each year from community members who prefer to leave town for the holiday rather than listen to the illegal firework activity in their neighborhoods.
“Those who selfishly chose to discharge illegal fireworks show no regard for their fellow neighbors, veterans suffering from PTSD, and pets, all who are sensitive to the noise associated with this illegal activity,” he said.
Illegal fireworks activity may be reported to the Pacifica Police Department by calling our nonemergency number at 650-738-7314.
(2) comments
I’ll believe it when I see it. Linda Mar was a hellhole last night, as it is each year on July 4. And “legal” fireworks? Now that’s funny, except it’s not.
Manor was a war zone. It was scary.
