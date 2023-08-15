Thrill of the crowd

This year, Terra Nova girls will have a chance to know what it's like to take the field as the school hosts its first-ever girls flag football team. Review file photo

Terra Nova High School will join nine other schools in the San Mateo Union High School District and Sequoia Union High School District in adding girls’ flag football to the fall season sports schedule this school year.

All six of the high schools in SMUHSD, three from SUHSD — Sequoia High School, Carlmont High School and Woodside High School — and Terra Nova will make up the independent league. They are not officially a part of the Peninsula Athletic League, yet.

