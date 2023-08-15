Terra Nova High School will join nine other schools in the San Mateo Union High School District and Sequoia Union High School District in adding girls’ flag football to the fall season sports schedule this school year.
All six of the high schools in SMUHSD, three from SUHSD — Sequoia High School, Carlmont High School and Woodside High School — and Terra Nova will make up the independent league. They are not officially a part of the Peninsula Athletic League, yet.
“We did not want to jump into [Peninsula Athletic League] the first year,” Central Coast Section President Steven Sell said. “The full intent is that eventually, the Peninsula Athletic League will sponsor a girls flag football league. We need to play a season first to see what the level of play is, if there are schools that are really good and if there are schools that struggle. If there are other schools in the area that we might want to make supplemental members to create a bigger league so that we can have strength.
“There's a lot of moving parts and you definitely want to get it right the first time,” he said.
As the only school from the Jefferson Union High School District participating, Terra Nova is jumping in because of the interest of its own students.
“Flag football was approved for girls by [California Interscholastic Federation] earlier this school year,” Terra Nova Principal Megan Carey wrote in an email to the Tribune. “Once that news began to spread, a group of students approached me wanting to start a flag football team at Terra Nova. They have been recruiting others to join the team and we are currently working to onboard a coach.”
The team will be restricted to girls in an effort to get girl athletes interested in high school athletics, officials said. Girls are still allowed to join the high school’s tackle football team.
“Currently, there are very, very few girls who play tackle football,” Sell said. “There's been an aim of the CIF to increase the number of female participation in athletics, so the opportunity to add a new sport was very exciting. Flag football is a growing sport. It's played at the club level, there’s some kind of high level international play that takes place and it's had some momentum… it's a great way to not only increase female participation, but also, this is a sport that might attract new athletes who aren't currently playing any sport, which is always exciting.”
As a fall season sport, practices will begin on Aug. 21. It remains to be seen how many students will sign up.
“I believe there is a lot of interest and curiosity about this new sport,” Carey wrote. “We will have to see if we have the numbers to field the team which is expected, with all new sports, but I'm optimistic we will be on the field because we are such a football town.”
Sell said that the initial reaction so far from students and parents has been very positive.
“It’s new, it’s fun,” Sell said. “I think it’s terrific. The kids are excited about it.”
