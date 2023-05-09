The Terra Nova Tigers softball team won a thrilling, come from behind, walk-off game on Senior Night Friday over the Mills Vikings to remain in first place in the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division.
The Tigers were led by their ace pitcher and co-captain, Gianna Tassio who also had three hits.
Going into the last inning, the Tigers were losing 4-2 in a hard-fought battle. Centerfielder Kylie Gangi started the rally by beating out an infield roller and hustling to second base on the bad throw. After Ana Ababeh moved her over to third with a fielder's choice, the Tigers then got three straight singles. Tassio's hit scored Kylie Gangi. Then designated hitter Helena Nieve got her second hit of the day. Kira Gangi followed up and knocked in Tassio with a hit up the middle to tie the game.
After Liah Trade walked and then another fielder's choice for the second out, Nevaeh Mauricio hit a clutch sharp single to centerfield to drive home Gangi with the winning run making the final score 5-4.
Nieve led the team with two RBI on the day. Catcher Ababseh contributed two hits and first baseman Greta Bogren also had a single earlier in the game, as did Trade.
The team played good defense, including a great catch by Chelsie Bonilla in the outfield. There was also solid play from the infield from Kaila Shamizu, Trade, Mauricio and Bogren.
Pitcher Tassio's record is now 4-2 in division play. While pitching another complete game, she gave up no earned runs and struck out six with only two walks.
Following the game, families, parents, teachers and players celebrated the big win and honored the seniors with flowers, gifts and treats.
The Tigers are 10-7 overall and 7-2 in PAL Ocean Division, despite only playing a few home games this season due to the spring rains/field conditions and losing two key players to injuries — shortstop Madison Donati and outfielder Aubrey Bailey.
The Tigers play Menlo-Atherton at 4 p.m. today at Terra Nova.
