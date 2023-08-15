When students began to file through the doors of Jefferson Union High School District campuses last week, they got a healthy surprise: more and better lunch options in the cafeterias.
After the successful opening of a new salad bar at Oceana High School, the rest of the district is following suit. Students are now able to make their own salads for lunch and have a variety of toppings and dressings to choose from.
“Oceana's opened up last spring and was a huge success. And we opened Terra Nova’s just (last week), and it had rave reviews from the students,” said Danielle Sweeters, the Food Services director for the Jefferson Union High School District. “They love it because everything is fresh and comes in from local farmers.”
Students approached Sweeters about the idea and she agreed to look into it. A week later Food Services was able to put together a salad bar. Sweeters thanked her kitchen staff for their enthusiasm in making the project a reality.
“Our district really strives to please the families and the students, and all our employees put their best foot forward. And we care about what happens when we take suggestions,” Sweeters said.
Students were also provided with fruit options at the salad bar as well.
“We order heirloom tomatoes and then we blend it with fresh basil and fresh mozzarella or balsamic vinegar and olive oil,” explained Penny Birdman, the kitchen manager at Oceana. “We have a black bean (and) corn Southwest salad with three peppers — red, yellow and green peppers — blended in. And we have fresh melons — watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew fruit salad. It's really nice.”
The local initiative comes amid growing recognition that school lunches can make kids healthier or lead them toward a lifetime of poor choices when it comes to food.
The British journal Lancet last year reported that U.S. schools continue to offer “ultra-processed” foods like hot dogs and commercially manufactured potato chips instead of more healthful alternatives. Higher consumption of such foods, the journal reported, is associated with a 22 percent higher risk of mortality across a range of causes.
There are many reasons such unhealthy food continues to be on the menu of the nation’s schools. Perishable foods like salad ingredients present storage and handling concerns, and many school districts lack menu planners and nutritionists. In addition, Lancet reports the Department of Agriculture doesn’t discourage ultra-processed foods so long as certain nutritional specifications are met, including total calorie, fat and other components.
That doesn’t mean students don’t crave something better. Sweeters and Birdman both recall the excitement students had over new seasonal fruits. The fresh options are a boon for vegan and vegetarian students.
“Terra Nova (students) saw it for the first time and the first question was, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is amazing. Is this going to be every day now?’” said Sweeters. “And I said, ‘yes, it is.’”
