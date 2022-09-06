Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
More Stories
Nationally, pet owners are facing long wait times and limited urgent care options as short-staffed veterinary hospitals struggle to meet the needs of American pets and their owners. The Coastside is no exception.
The “new normal” shaped by the pandemic means many are more wary of a scratchy throat, find medical masks stuffed in their pockets and can launch Zoom with their eyes closed. Many have also grown to love dining “al fresco.”
- By Clay Lambert
-
- 1
Pacifica Police say they detained an 11-year-old boy at the scene of a vegetation fire on the afternoon of July 27. The fire burned about 3 acres and sent large plumes of smoke over the city.
- By Jane Northrop
-
- 1
Pacifica Social Justice sponsored a demonstration on Thursday that allowed participants to make their feelings known on a variety of topics, including recent Supreme Court opinions.
- By Eileen Campbell
- Updated
- 0
Pacificans know that San Pedro Valley Park, tucked back at the end of Linda Mar Boulevard, is a true hidden gem. Its trails offer everything from broad, flat paths to a single-track trail up Montara Mountain.
- By Grace Scullion
- Updated
- 1
Pacificans were reminded of a 2020 campaign to remove a controversial statue of Spanish expeditioner Gaspar de Portolá when a collage by activist group Gay Shame appeared on its pedestal in July.
- By Emma Spaeth
-
- 1
The Oakland Zoo is pleased to announce that “Sage,” the mountain lion cub rescued from a Pescadero High School classroom on June 2, has improved drastically since being admitted.
Three weeks ago, one adventurous sea otter was spotted near Tunitas Creek. Fitzgerald Marine Reserve Ranger Rob Cala had not seen one in the area in eight years.
- By Grace Scullion
-
- 1
Headlines blazing reports of crippling heat across the globe might make Coastsiders feel particularly lucky for their mild climate. However, historical data shows that heat is on the horizon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.