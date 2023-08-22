While population growth in California continues to decline, the Golden State remains significantly younger and more diverse than the national average. That isn’t true on the coast, however.
The Coastside population is generally trending in the opposite direction, especially when it comes to age. These are some of the details that emerge from the vast data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2020.
Pacifica has lost about 5 percent of its population since a peak of 39,000 in 2017. The number of people living in the city has remained remarkably stable over the past 30 years in comparison to the more dramatic changes taking place throughout the state.
Half Moon Bay lost close to 10 percent of its population between 2019 and 2021, according to Census Bureau estimates. The count in 2020 was 11,795 and
likely dropped closer to 11,000 during the COVID-19
pandemic. The decline follows slow but steady growth between 2010 and 2019 when the city was home to more than 12,000 people. At no time did the Census report a number as high as the ones found on the city limits signs around town, however.
In 2020 more than 28 percent of the people in Half Moon Bay were 62 years and older. That compares with 18.7 percent statewide and 20.6 percent in the United States. The Census also reported the related detail that the city’s females outnumbered the males in the decennial count by about 10 percent. The curve shifts to female majority starting at age 55.
The age trends hold across the coast. The 62-and-older set makes up 27 percent or more of the people in El Granada, Princeton and Moss Beach. In Montara and Pacifica about a quarter of the population has reached the early Social Security threshold, still far more than state averages. Pescadero, on the other hand, seems to hold a fountain of youth with a mere 13 percent of its 600 people over 62.
The older residents pushed the median age above 42 in all communities on the San Mateo County coast except Pescadero. In Half Moon Bay, the average citizen is over 47 years old. In Pacifica a typical resident is closer to 43. The average Californian is 37 ½ years old.
Census data from 2020 also shows all coastal communities with a majority of white residents, in contrast to the state as a whole where just over 41 percent of the population is white. More than 60 percent of residents in Montara, Princeton, El Granada and Half Moon Bay are white. In Pacifica, the share is 53 percent.
Latinos, Asians and African Americans together make up more than 60 percent of the California population, according to the last Census, but in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay these groups account for about 40 percent.
Demographers have been tracking these trends that will impact a range of issues in city and regional planning.
Declining school enrollments caused Cabrillo Unified to plan realignment of the boundaries at three elementary schools. Reimagined business districts will need to emphasize accessibility for an aging population. Demand for health care services will continue to increase, while available labor will decrease, especially in areas with inadequate amounts of affordable housing or ones that don’t embrace diverse new residents.
