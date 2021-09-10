Beachgoers saw an unusual sight in Linda Mar on Friday morning: A sailboat washed up on the sand.
By late morning, the curiosity had drawn plenty of spectators and the Pacifica Police Department was aware of the boat, according to eyewitnesses who said it ran aground overnight.
There was no sign of the owner of the boat as of 11 a.m. on Friday.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.