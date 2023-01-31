The Southern California doctor who drove his Tesla off a steep cliff near Devil's Slide on Jan. 2 has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.
Dharmesh A. Patel was driving with his wife and two children on Highway 1 when the car left the road and fell 250 feet onto the rocky shore below. Patel, his wife, 41, and two children, ages 4 and 7, survived the crash.
Prosecutors concluded that the act was intentional and arrested Patel on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, according to CHP.
Alleging that Patel acted unlawfully and with malice aforethought, prosecutors enhanced the attempted murder charges with special allegations that Patel committed acts of domestic violence and inflicted great bodily injury on his victims, in the course of the offense.
At an arraignment hearing Monday in the San Mateo County Hall of Justice, Patel waived a hearing on probable cause and was remanded into custody, according to court records.
