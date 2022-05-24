Valedictorian Goodrich Asral, salutatorian Kyle Gossage, and valedictorian Beyonce Gabriel

Valedictorian Goodrich Asral, salutatorian Kyle Gossage, and valedictorian Beyonce Gabriel pose for a photo on the Terra Nova High School campus on Thursday.

Goodrich Asral and Beyonce Gabriel are the Terra Nova High School class of 2022 valedictorians. Kyle Gossage is the salutatorian. The three top students have big plans for college and beyond.

Asral is going to UCLA to major in cognitive science for a career in neuroscience or biology. He spoke highly of the teachers at Terra Nova.

“The teachers care about the students succeeding,” he said.

Asral ran track three years and cross-country two years. He was a member of the Asian Club for a year and belonged to Students in Action for two years. The latter is a youth service, leadership and recognition program that empowers them to be leaders, problem-solvers, entrepreneurs and responsible global citizens.

Asral said the key to his academic success was to find enjoyment in the subjects of his classes. 

Asral works at Shampa’s Pies. He likes to go to the beach and feel the breeze. He likes looking at the canopy of trees in Golden Gate Park, and sometimes he plays the violin. Asral writes poetry and finds music to encapsulate his mood.

Asral confesses stressing about the next project.

Gabriel is going to UCLA to major in biology to enter the medical field for pediatric neurology. Gabriel liked Terra Nova for all the clubs and sports that were available.

She played tennis for three years, ran track for two years and was a member of Students in Action. As a member of Students in Action, she helped freshmen adjust to high school. She was secretary of the Asian Club for one year and president for one year. Gabriel will be remembered for her work in the club when hate crimes were prevalent in the community. She was able to support those who were affected.

Gabriel interned at Kaiser where she was able to explore science fields she may want to pursue as a career. She enjoys playing the piano and the guitar. 

Gabriel said she was timid in the classroom, but when people approached her, she was always willing to help. Gabriel said the secret to her academic success was to always look forward to the future.

Gossage is wait-listed at University of California campuses in Davis and Irvine. Until he hears back, he is set to attend University of California, Merced, to major in computer science and engineering to work with brain-computer interfaces.

Gossage found a close connection with the teachers who were also coaches.

Gossage ran cross-country for three years, track for two years and played badminton for one year. He was a member of Clash of the Clans, a video game club, his freshman year.

He belonged to the body improvement club and went to the weight room to train. He was a member of the chess club for two years.

Gossage worked at McDonald’s his sophomore year. He tutors mostly math to

students ranging in age from first grade to juniors in high school. He is a Boy Scout who earned his Eagle Scout distinction by taking out an old fence that was full of chemicals, moving a bench and building a new fence made of natural wood in San Pedro Valley County Park.

Gossage said he will be remembered as a talker. Gossage said the key to his academic success was to get lots of sleep and pay attention in class. 

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

