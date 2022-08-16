Earlier this month the Washington Post published a headline: “‘Never seen it this bad’: America faces catastrophic teacher shortage.” But education news organization Chalkbeat found that “(t)here is little firm evidence to support claims of an unprecedented crisis.”
So which is it? Crisis or no crisis?
According to human resources staff at Pacifica schools, recruiting teachers is indeed quite difficult — but that’s nothing new. High cost of living, inflexible salaries and limited affordable housing have long posed problems for keeping teachers around.
Jefferson Union High School District’s latest recruitment strategy seems to have finally improved the perennial problem.
The district’s brand-new workforce housing development has made national headlines as a strategy to attract teachers to areas with a high cost of living. Bay Area districts have been talking about workforce housing for years, but JUHSD was one of the first districts to break ground on the idea.
JUHSD was consistently losing roughly a quarter of its staff annually, according to Austin Worden, the director of communication and staff housing for JUHSD. The departing teachers would issue the same refrain, “It’s not that we don’t want to work here; we can’t afford to live here,” said Worden.
The housing development in Daly City opened in late April this year. About 80 staff members are living in the development and 25 more are in the application process. The apartments range in rent from $1,356 for a one-bedroom to $2,511 for a three-bedroom, which is 58 percent of market rate.
This year was notably easier to recruit teachers than prior years, said Daina Lujan, director of human resources for the district. “When I talk to teaching candidates, the housing definitely helps hook them.”
Mac DeVore, Oceana High School’s newest physical education teacher, was one such hooked applicant.
DeVore graduated from California State University, Long Beach, with a physical education certificate. DeVore applied to around 10 positions around California. Oceana’s project-based curriculum and emphasis on “functional knowledge” excited DeVore.
During the interview with Oceana, “the questions they were asking showed that a lot of our educational values aligned,” DeVore said. Plus there was the additional housing opportunity.
“If it weren’t for the housing, I would be in a really tough spot,” said DeVore. “I would have been begging (my brother) to let me in.”
Instead, DeVore was able to afford an apartment through the district’s housing.
But JUHSD is an exception, not the standard. It’s also quite a small district, overseeing only five schools, about 400 staff and fewer than 5,000 students.
Pacifica School District is in the planning stages for a workforce housing development akin to JUHSD’s, though it will be a few years before it can break ground. Like JUHSD, it faces perennial challenges in recruiting staff, especially paraprofessionals, certified special education teachers and school counselors.
Pacifica School District’s Director of Human Resources Carla Chávez Torres cites the district’s comparably low salaries as their biggest barrier to recruiting teachers. This year, the district successfully negotiated a 7 percent salary increase for certificated teachers as well as an across-the-board $5,000 raise. Special education teachers, who are consistently the hardest to recruit according to Torres, will receive an additional $5,000 stipend. Certificated teachers will make between $55,824 and $95,543 this school year.
Other perks added include mentorship programs, professional development opportunities and family health care and retirement benefits to attract teachers to the district.
Many of the new staff were hired with emergency or intern waivers, meaning they do not have the certifications technically required for their roles. The district has added $1,000 and $2,000 stipends for master’s and doctoral degrees, respectively, as incentives for credentialed teachers.
The salary increases and benefits were still not enough. As of Monday, the district had vacancies for two counselor roles, two special education teacher roles, and 12 paraprofessional roles.
