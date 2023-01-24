The Pacifica Senior Center is facilitating a trip to San Francisco City Hall in February.
The trip is on Feb. 9. The cost is $25 and includes transportation. No refunds after Feb. 2. For details, call (650) 420-3973,
The city of Pacifica and its residents are battening down the hatches today in anticipation of heavy rains, high winds and potential flooding.
If Saturday’s one-day soaking is any indication, Pacificans could be in for a rough and wet time of it over the next two weeks as forecasters are calling for an extended period of wet weather.
Authorities are warning that the pending storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area on Wednesday could cause some of the worst floods in recent years, disrupt local economies and even potentially cause loss of life.
For some reason, we humans like stories. We build narratives to explain our world, and these stories require a beginning and an ending. Perhaps that is why we are compelled to tie a ribbon each New Year’s Eve and look back at the chapters of our lives that have recently unfurled.
Two days after a major storm system drenched the Bay Area, a vehicle plunged off southbound Highway 1 just south of the Devil’s Slide tunnels on Monday morning, authorities said.
Pacifica School District Superintendent Heather Olsen said on Tuesday afternoon that school officials were girding for coming storms and that school would be closed on Thursday.
The vision of new townhomes rising on a wooded slope alongside Monterey Road became less likely following a recent court ruling determining that an Environmental Impact Report is required for development on the site.
