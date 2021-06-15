With the pandemic seemingly coming to a close, the Fourth of July is sure to be a joyous day. Regardless of how you and your family choose to celebrate, the holiday always ends with some form of fireworks display.
Unfortunately, our pets don’t understand that fireworks are celebratory and are often scared by the bright lights and loud sounds.
Every year a plethora of pet dogs and cats either escape from homes or are injured attempting to flee due to firework-related anxiety. There are several things to consider and products to try to keep your pet calm during this confusing time.
If at all possible I would not recommend leaving your pet home alone on July 4. Having familiar people around can help to keep your pet calm. Reassuring your pet in a calm voice during fireworks can also help. However, for many pets this is often not enough. There are several over-the-counter products that are marketed to decrease a pet’s anxiety. Most of the cat and dog oral anxiety supplements that I’ve seen contain tryptophan (the amino acid in turkey that acts as a sedative) and herbs. It wouldn’t hurt to try one of these supplements, but in my experience they are of limited benefit.
The product I recommend for dogs is called a Thundershirt. This is a snug vest that a dog can wear to calm and reassure them. It works similarly to the weighted blankets that many people use for the same purpose. For cats, I like the product Feliway. This is a calming cat pheromone that comes in either a spray or plug-in. Many of my patients have benefited from these products, but they will not work for every dog and cat.
If the above treatments are insufficient to keep your pet calm, prescription medications can also be an option. Your pet will need to be examined by a veterinarian and its medical history reviewed before any medications can be prescribed. In general, the type of medications to be prescribed for fireworks are either a sedative or an anxiolytic, which is a drug to decrease anxiety.
The most common sedative I prescribe to patients is Acepromazine. Anxiolytics include Trazodone or Alprazolam. There are some pets that cannot take these medications due to drug interactions (with medications they are already on) or a medical condition. Another thing to consider is that all of these medications have a wide dosage range. I therefore recommend an owner give the medication at home prior to the stressful event to see how the pet reacts to it. The dosage can then be adjusted based on how effectively it calmed the pet.
For pet owners, the goal on the Fourth of July is finding the right combination of treatments to keep your pet calm and collected. That way we can all enjoy the holiday and avoid an unwanted vet visit.
Brandon Wilson is a Pacifica resident. He is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine. He has been a full-time veterinarian at Linda Mar Veterinary Hospital for the last nine years.
