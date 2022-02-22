February is Veterinary Dental Month. Dental health is an often-overlooked aspect of pet health. Dental disease (tartar and gingivitis) can lead to oral pain and can affect your pet’s quality of life. If severe enough, it can also lead to tooth root infection and seeding of bacteria to other parts of the body (including heart valves).
The first thing to consider is what can be done at home to slow down the progression of dental disease. The No. 1 recommendation would be to brush your pet’s teeth.
This is often easier to do with a dog than a cat, but ideally would be done with both. For small dogs and cats, I prefer the pet toothbrush that fits over your finger. Medium and large breed dogs do better with a plastic pet toothbrush that is angled at the end.
You must use a dog/cat toothpaste. Do not use human toothpaste as it often contains Xylitol, which is toxic to pets. Pet toothpaste comes flavored (chicken, beef, etc.) or unflavored. Try to find a toothpaste flavor that your pet actually likes. In a perfect world, I would recommend brushing your dog’s or cat’s teeth once daily. If that is not possible or realistic, just do it as often as you can. Brush the teeth and gums in a gentle circular motion. Brushing the back of the teeth can be difficult, but just do the best you can.
Dental chews are the other aspect of at-home dental care. I would give a good dental chew once or twice a week maximum as they all contain calories and can lead to weight gain. Choose a dental chew that is of medium firmness. I do not recommend giving bones or antlers as I have seen too many chipped teeth from these. I like Greenies, Dentastix, CET Chews or rawhides. There are cat versions of these products as well. Make sure your pet will actually chew the treat and not swallow it whole (Labradors are notorious for this). If your pet has a sensitive stomach, they may not be able to use dental chews as they all tend to be rich. (Try giving baby carrots instead.)
Brushing and chews will slow down tartar buildup, but eventually your pet will need a full dental cleaning. In my experience, the average dog or cat will need a cleaning about every three to four years. A proper dental cleaning requires anesthesia. While under anesthesia, full dental X-rays should be taken and each tooth should be probed and evaluated. Any tooth that is loose, infected or has significant pathology should be extracted. The rest of the teeth will be scaled and polished.
I do not recommend anesthesia-free dental cleanings as this procedure does not include dental X-rays, proper evaluation of the teeth or extractions of diseased teeth. The bulk of a dental cleaning is under the gumline, which cannot be achieved without anesthesia.
When a pet owner is suspicious that their animal will need dental extractions but wishes to try to limit the amount of extractions, I recommend they have the cleaning performed by a veterinary dentist. This is a veterinarian that has a specialty in dentistry (board-certification). A veterinary dentist can do things that a general practitioner usually cannot. This includes root canals and root planing. The most common reason I will refer to a dentist is when a pet has broken a canine tooth (large fang tooth) and the tooth root is exposed. I am able to remove the tooth, but a dentist usually can perform a root canal in order to save the tooth.
Dental health is just as important for our pets as it is for us. Developing an at-home dental care plan is very helpful to slow down the buildup of plaque and gingivitis in our pets. Practicing at-home care will also decrease the frequency your pet will need a full dental cleaning. Being on top of dental disease can increase your pet’s daily quality of life and avoid several undue health problems.
Dr. Brandon Wilson is a Pacifica resident. He is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine. He has been a full-time veterinarian at Linda Mar Veterinary Hospital for the last nine years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.