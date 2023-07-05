Pacifican Nicholas Walter rolled out Sweeney Ridge food truck in the spring, bringing smoked brisket sandwiches, kimchi and more to al fresco diners near Ace Hardware on San Pedro Avenue and beachgoers in Linda Mar. Walter’s journey to the mobile restaurant business started on a mountaintop in Korea.
“When I would go to Korea, my father-in-law and I would go for hikes on Achasan Mountain north of Seoul,” said Walter. “At the very top, after about three hours of hiking, there was a little old man selling kimchi, tofu and rice wine. You would put your feet in the water, and he would bring out your food. It was just one of these food experiences that I felt I couldn’t have here (in the United States).”
After leaving a tech marketing job in 2020, Walter started Sweeney Ridge with the hope of becoming more embedded in the community and giving Coastsiders a picnic-esque meal they would not soon forget. Drawing upon his Minnesota roots and his travels in Korea, Walter designed a sandwich-centric menu that combines smoked meats with Korean accents like pickled vegetables, “Mom’s kimchi” and Korean BBQ sauce.
“If there was a perfect deli for me, either in Korea or here, Sweeney Ridge is what it would be,” said Walter, adding that he spent a lot of time talking with Korean restaurant owners while he was abroad.
Walter’s business is named after his Coastside stomping ground. “I live in the back of the valley, so I can look up and see Sweeney Ridge,” he said. “My son and my daughter and I like to go hiking up there.”
Starting out a few years ago, Walter’s first order of business was to build his own smoker. He initially focused on pop-ups and special events before deciding to purchase a trailer — and a Suburban to pull it — earlier this year.
“It actually gives me a little bit of a heart attack when I tow the trailer because the Suburban is older,” said Walter. “Every time I have to move the trailer, I’m a little nervous.”
Walter and his Sweeney Ridge crew bake sandwich bread and cook menu provisions out of a commercial kitchen in San Francisco. Eventually, Walter hopes to move the operation to Pacifica and has made an ongoing effort to explore options. He has also been busy building relationships with local food purveyors.
“I’ve been talking to the boats down in Half Moon Bay about getting some tuna, and I’ve been talking to Lenny (Richards) at Lenny’s Lettuce about getting more of his produce,” said Walter.
In the meantime, Walter said he will continue to take the Sweeney Ridge food truck to pop-ups and community events while maintaining regular weekend service hours in Linda Mar.
“We’re trying to figure everything out as we go,” said Walter.
This past Saturday, community members gathered for the second annual Pacifica Pride Parade. The rainbow-bedecked event featured unique floats, representation from LGBTQ+ groups and plenty of food and activities for all ages.
The Sharp Park Library is hosting a virtual poetry reading night, welcoming everyone regardless of experience with the art form. The Zoom event will feature the city’s poet laureate, Toni Mirosevich, reading some of her works before the floor is opened up to guests.
Tickets are now on sale for Dinner on the Point, an annual fundraiser benefiting the historic Pedro Point Firehouse in Pacifica. The deadline to purchase tickets is Saturday, June 10. In years past, the event has sold out.
Officials representing the Coastside have initiated a deal with the state and telecommunications companies to install fiber optic cables through Devil’s Slide, bringing in a second source of connectivity service that advocates say is critical to keeping local emergency communication intact.
Benjamin Franklin is known for many things but most people are unaware that in Philadelphia in 1757 he originated the idea that cities needed to collect garbage and clean the streets. His plan was interrupted by the Revolutionary War, and street cleaning didn’t gear up for another hundred years.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has selected Dr. Kismet Baldwin-Santana to become the new county health officer effective Aug. 7. She will replace Pacifica resident Dr. Scott Morrow who is retiring after working for the county for 31 years.
At its May meeting the California Coastal Commission approved an agreement with the city of Pacifica that revises permitting procedures for surf camps and schools at Linda Mar Beach. The new policies make it easier for nonprofit surf schools to gain access to the coast with the goal of incre…
Parent-volunteer Jesse Patterson helped students from Ocean Shore School build stone sculptures called inuksuit at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica recently as part of the school’s annual Oceans Week. Made by stacking flat stones, inuksuit are used by Indigenous peoples in the Arctic region of No…
Sarah Daeuber, of Half Moon Bay, bakes with quality ingredients like fresh-ground peanut butter, hand-grated carrots and honey from Pacifica-based NorCal Bees, but the treats she makes are not for humans. They’re for dogs.
