A steaming, freshly baked loaf of bread led to the evacuation of the U.S. post office on West Manor Drive, the closure of nearby streets and a call to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s bomb squad on Saturday.
Of course, authorities didn’t know that at the time.
It all started at 5:05 p.m. on Sept. 25, when postal employees called 911 to report a suspicious package. They said the package was warm to the touch, smoking and it appeared the box was turning black. The Pacifica Police Department and North County Fire Authority personnel scrambled to the scene.
First-responders decided to call in the bomb squad to assess the package. The building was evacuated and adjacent streets closed to traffic. Nearby residents were told to shelter in place.
Forty minutes later the bomb squad arrived and, according to a release from the police department, “at approximately 6:20 p.m., the bomb squad personnel determined the package did not contain any harmful material.”
What was in it?
“It was described as a ‘freshly baked loaf of bread,’” explained Pacifica Police Capt. Chris Clements on Wednesday.
Clements said he didn’t know whether any mail was delayed as a result of the incident.
