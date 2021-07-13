Giving everyone a chance

A surf instructor talks with a surf camp participant at Linda Mar Beach on Saturday. Some in the surfing community say the permit process established to keep camps from crowding the beach is detrimental to diversity in the sport. Adam Pardee / Tribune

Making surf classes potentially more equitable for all has been a topic of a recent task force formed by the Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission. Local surf camps have held all the permits for schools in the summer. Advocacy groups such as Brown Girl Surf asked for a more inclusive permitting process.

“The next meeting of the Surf Camp/School Advisory Task Force is Tuesday, July 20,” said Cindy Abbott, a member and chair of the PB&R Commission in an email to the Tribune. “Per our original roadmap of the process, July is a major milestone.

“Task force members will begin and possibly complete making recommendations that will then be presented to the PB&R Commission,” she continued. “As we are at this important juncture when recommendations would be agreed on, we decided at the last meeting to extend the meeting time to three hours instead of two.”

Malcom Carson, an at large member of the task force, said he also hoped to form some recommendations in the next meeting.

“I think we’re good on some broad principles, but the specifics, I think there’s still a lot of discussion to be had,” he said in an email to the Tribune.

Todd Johnson, who runs Surf Camp Pacifica, said there is no more room to safely put more campers on the water at Linda Mar Beach.

“Between February and June, the issue disappeared. We are still running our camp as always. It would be dangerous to put more people in the water.,” he said. “We have been doing this in the same spot. There is not any more room for a school. They would move into another spot that would be dangerous for them,” he said. 

More Stories

Coast Guard plugs Pillar Point foghorn

  • By August Howell
  • 0

In an effort to respond to noise complaints while maintaining safety along the coast of San Mateo County, the U.S. Coast Guard is experimenting with sound plugs on the foghorn at the entrance of Pillar Point Harbor.

Beach Boulevard plan on agenda June 9

  • 0

The city of Pacifica hosts another in a series of meetings tonight, all aimed at explaining conceptual designs for Beach Boulevard infrastructure. The large project aims to gird the seaside neighborhood against coming climate change.

Fire council plans safer Skyline Boulevard

  • By August Howell
  • 0

As California enters what looks to be an exceedingly hot, dry summer setting the stage for wildfire, fire crews will be working on improving a portion of Highway 35 in the coming months to reduce fuel and improve access for first responders.

Harbor District considers fee for fish sales on pier

Harbor District considers fee for fish sales on pier

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

The San Mateo County Harbor District is hosting a public workshop on Thursday to consider instituting a 2.5 percent fee on earnings from off-the-boat sales at Pillar Point Harbor and Oyster Point Marina.

County shoots for 90 percent vaccination rate

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

With three COVID-19 vaccines now approved and available to anyone 12 and older, nearly 80 percent of eligible San Mateo County residents are now vaccinated, making this the fourth-most vaccinated county in the state.

Pacifica benefits from American Rescue Plan Act

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Since the last Pacifica City Council meeting addressing the budget, the city received guidelines from the U.S. Treasury governing how to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will be needed: Budget projections anticipate an $11.9 million shortfall due to COVID-19 ramificatio…

