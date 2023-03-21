A retired judge hired by San Mateo County has concluded her investigation into the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office's decision to send deputies to an Indiana custom car builder’s business for reasons some observers found dubious. She summarized that the Sheriff’s Office’s actions, while not illegal, were not a practical use of taxpayer money or county resources.
Last week the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted to release former Alameda County Superior Court Judge Winifred Smith’s confidential 47-page report detailing the yearslong payment contract dispute between San Mateo County businessman Sam Anagnostou and Mark Racop, an Indiana resident who builds custom Batmobiles, and county efforts to investigate and charge Racop.
In August 2021 Anagnostou filed a report with the Atherton Police Department claiming he’d been the victim of fraud and hadn’t received a $210,000 custom-made Batmobile he’d ordered from Racop in 2017. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office declined to file a criminal complaint. The report stated that Anagnostou also filed a civil lawsuit against Racop in San Mateo County Superior Court, but a judge dismissed it claiming this was a matter for Indiana courts.
Anagnostou then complained to former San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos that he hadn’t received the car. The report said Bolanos took the call because he is acquainted with Anagnostou, who is a friend of Bolanos’ brother. Bolanos referred the case to the head of the Vehicle Theft Task Force, even though “this case did not fall under its mission,” according to Smith’s report.
After six months of investigation, four deputies raided the Indiana garage in July 2022. ABC Channel 7 news reported that the Indiana raid cost $10,000 in travel expenses.
Racop was charged with two felonies, but in July 2022 San Mateo County Stephen Wagstaffe dropped the charges following further investigation. He noted that this dispute didn’t reach the level of a crime should be settled in civil court.
The Sheriff’s investigation and charges from the district attorney’s office drew criticism because some thought county officials were favoring requests from a political donor at taxpayers’ expense. Smith's report states that Anagnostou Investments, in which Anagnostou is a part owner, donated $1,000 each to Bolanos and Wagstaffe’s political campaigns, though both officials were not aware of the contribution.
Smith made several policy recommendations at the end of her report, noting that the county authorities should screen cases more carefully and avoid appearances of preferential access and conflict of interest.
“Public trust in policing and public safety requires the Sheriff’s Office never be perceived in its use of police power to be influenced by private or political relationships,” Supervisor Ray Mueller said.
