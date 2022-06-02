A candidate for the District 3 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has been arrested for driving while intoxicated on the peninsula. Police say Steven Booker, of Half Moon Bay, was involved in a single-vehicle car crash on Saturday in Belmont.
Belmont police say they were called to the 200 block of Harbor Boulevard at 1:32 a.m. on May 28. They say Booker had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit, which is .08 alcohol by volume. It was not immediately clear how far over the legal limit Booker is accused of being at the time of the crash. There were no injuries to the two people in the car.
Booker was cited for driving while intoxicated and driving over the legal limit for blood alcohol. Both charges are misdemeanors. He was booked into a sobering facility after his arrest, Belmont police said.
Booker is one of four candidates up for election in Tuesday’s primary. He is an Air Force veteran and works for a local labor union. His website says he has the support of several labor organizations as well as some prominent Coastside politicians.
Booker did not immediately return calls seeking comment for this story. The Review will update the story as more information becomes available.
