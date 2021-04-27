A proposal for a 42-space RV park in unincorporated San Mateo County received approval by the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday after six years of planning by the applicant.
The board unanimously approved the RV park on a 3.4-acre parcel at 240 Capistrano Road owned by Point Pillar Project Developers, a local LLC based in Half Moon Bay.
In December 2020, the county Planning Commission approved the project on the condition that the applicant reduce the number of spaces from 47 to 42, including
two spaces reserved for on-site managers. Other conditions included increased landscaping, moving the laundry and shower area, and reducing the size of the sign for the site.
The applicant, Ron Stefanick, appealed the commission's recommendations from December.
However, on Tuesday the Board of Supervisors denied that appeal and upheld the conditions except the one requiring a smaller sign, saying that it was an overreach since the sign had been previously approved and is not within the project's scope.
Stefanick said the project had been in the planning stages for six years, and they wanted to move forward after changing the project several times to meet different conditions.
Once built, the park would accommodate 42 RV spaces and eight tent spaces. RV stays would| be limited to no more than 28
consecutive days, and an on-site manager would oversee the maintenance of the park and enforce regulations.
