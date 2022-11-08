San Mateo County moved one step closer to implementing civilian oversight of the Sheriff’s Office last week when the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to support the idea.
The vote followed a report from the ad hoc committee led by Supervisors Dave Pine and Warren Slocum, appointed by the board in September to explore different ways of ensuring effective monitoring of the sheriff. Former sheriff and board President Don Horsley, who initially opposed establishing independent oversight, acknowledged, “People have indicated it’s time for change, so I am in favor of that.”
In their presentation, Pine and Slocum described three models for oversight used by different counties in California. Some jurisdictions have appointed a professional inspector general who monitors and investigates specific incidents involving law enforcement. In other places a citizens commission oversees investigations into Sheriff’s Office activities either in tandem with an inspector general or with a staff that reports to them.
The board directed the ad hoc committee to return with a proposal for an oversight model that involves both an inspector general and a civilian panel.
Slocum said that he expects it will be a few months before a recommendation is presented to the full board meaning that oversight will not be in place when Christina Corpus becomes the new sheriff at the start of the year.
The issue of oversight came to the board last spring when the group Fixin’ San Mateo organized demonstrations and public comment at supervisors meetings in support of independent monitoring of the law enforcement agency.
At the meeting last week, Fixin’ San Mateo Chair Jim Lawrence spoke about the
benefits of oversight and presented data showing that arrest rates in San Mateo
County are substantially higher for Black and Hispanic people.
“We are delighted to have the full board support a civilian oversight board and inspector general's office,” Lawrence said after the meeting. Although he hoped the process could move more quickly, he believes, “The board has been thoughtful and diligent in arriving at this decision.”
Slocum said the ad hoc subcommittee would initiate a listening tour to hear what members of the community think about oversight and is planning to meet with Fixin’ San Mateo in early December to talk about the path forward.
Lawrence pledged the commitment of his group to continue working with the county on the design and implementation of the model.
“As we all know,” he said, “the devil is in the details.”
