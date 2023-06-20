A local official’s new office space drew a standing-room-only crowd in Princeton on Friday evening.
More than 50 people attended the grand opening of San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller’s new Coastside office, located within the Shoppes at Harbor Village. The event marks the fulfillment of a 2022 campaign promise for Mueller and a new point of access for coastal residents seeking county resources.
“We wanted to have a place where people who were in need could come,” said Mueller in his remarks to attendees. “They didn’t have to go over the hill, they didn’t have to travel 45 minutes, worry about having an appointment or getting through security. If they need help, they can come here.”
The Harbor Village space was formerly used by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Activities League. Among Friday’s crowd was U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, city council members from Pacifica and Half Moon Bay, various community leaders, and a live band. Some attendees said they hoped Friday’s well-attended ceremony event signaled a revamped collaboration between governments and local constituents.
“I look forward to seeing the next steps as we take those promises and them into realities that will benefit all of us on the Coastside,” said Pacifica Mayor Tygarjas Bigstyck.
During his election campaign in 2022, Mueller promised Coastsiders he would establish a local county office so people could more easily access him and his staff. The office will also host Midcoast Community Council meetings and provide workspace for Eshoo, State Sen. Josh Becker and Assemblymember Marc Berman.
“That doesn’t usually happen, folks,” Mueller told the crowd. “We’re so lucky to have such wonderful representatives who all want to work together in service together. And that’s a beautiful thing because we have a lot of work to do.”
Mueller singled out education, child care and health care concerns among the challenges to tackle on the coast, as well as improving telecommunications connectivity and improving farmworker housing. He noted that last week the San Mateo County Emergency Services Council, which is composed of various representatives from special districts, unincorporated areas and local governments, approved $200,000 to pay for a consultant to prepare a Coastside Resilient Infrastructure Strategic Plan. The idea behind CRISP is that with an overarching plan evaluating the Coastside’s transportation, telecommunications and public health networks, it will better help emergency management agencies prepare and respond to more climate-related disasters and bolster critical lifeline infrastructure.
Mueller hinted that the county was expected to make a large contribution to local low-income housing, which will be announced by the end of July through a partnership with Eshoo's office.
“There are a heck of a lot of great ideas on this Coastside,” Mueller said. “There’s information that we just don’t hear in the county center that we hear here.”
