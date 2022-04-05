After serving San Mateo County for more than 50 years as a sheriff’s deputy, sheriff and three terms as supervisor, Don Horsley steps down at the end of this year. Four candidates are vying to replace him as supervisor in District 3, an enormous area encompassing the San Mateo County coast from Pacifica to the Santa Cruz county line, the open spaces of the mid-Peninsula and stretching east to include Atherton, Portola Valley, San Carlos, Woodside and parts of Belmont and Menlo Park.
The Pacifica Tribune asked each of the candidates to respond to three questions. The questions allow candidates to state their priorities while also asking them for specific plans and probing their understanding of the distinctive issues within the district. One question uses the prolonged process of replacing the Miramar Bridge as an instance to inquire about how candidates would improve efficiency in public works projects at a time when infrastructure repairs should increase significantly.
Answers from Ray Mueller and Laura Parmer-Lohan are below. Responses from Steven Booker and Virginia Chang Kiraly are scheduled to appear next week. Answers have been edited slightly for consistency. Details about biographies and endorsements can be found on the candidate websites.
Ray Mueller
Ray Mueller has been a member of the Menlo Park City Council since 2012 and served two one-year terms as mayor. He also works as director of technology applications for IEM, which describes itself as a disaster and crisis management firm.
- What are two of your top priorities for the district and the county if you become supervisor? What specific steps would you take to achieve your goals?
First, increase county services and make county services more accessible to the coastal community.
On day one, when elected, I will open a county supervisor’s office on the coast. It is way too much to ask coastal residents who need help to drive to Redwood City to meet with their county supervisor or county professional staff. I will have an office staffed on the coast full time, and I will be in the office two to three days a week, to maintain an ongoing relationship with residents, and focus on solving their problems. Representation at the local level requires relationships. I will continue to meet with farmers and farmworkers in the field, small business owners in their businesses, and neighborhoods on their streets. I will bring county professional staff as well as grant writers to the coast, to support the coastal community, to help it gain access to funding opportunities and just to help residents navigate the county bureaucracy. The coast deserves greater attention and access to services, and my plan is to provide it.
Secondly, protect and raise the quality of life of every San Mateo County resident.
The top priority of my county supervisor’s office will be to raise and protect the quality of life of every San Mateo County resident. This will be achieved through supporting small businesses with micro-grants, expanding quality and affordable health care to the coast, providing affordable workforce housing near services in our city centers, funding education so every student enjoys access to a high quality of education and the internet, designing transportation networks that protect neighborhoods and local communities from oppressive traffic, investing in our parks, beaches and open spaces so everyone has healthy places to recreate, providing high quality and transparent public safety services and by mitigating the effects of climate change from wildfire threat and drought so our future is secure.
- How would you balance the needs of the district with the priorities of other parts of the county?
Details matter. Being focused on the needs of the District 3, and providing services to District 3, will only make me a better supervisor as I discuss the needs of the county with the rest of the board. I will be able to provide better insight and obtain a better result when county programs are designed. Tax dollars won't be wasted on ineffective programs. I believe vigorously representing and understanding the needs of District 3 and advocating for its residents will provide for an overall better work product for the county. District 3 is primarily comprised of smaller population cities in the county, unincorporated areas and the coastal cities. We need a supervisor who will advocate strongly for District 3. Because of our size, we don't usually get attention. This will make the county stronger as a whole.
- The Miramar pedestrian bridge closed for replacement in July 2020. At the time, the county’s notice stated that the short bridge would remain closed “for at least a year.” Since then the concrete portion of the bridge collapsed, fortunately not harming anyone below it. Now Public Works says replacement will begin in June. How would you increase efficiency on infrastructure work for future projects?
Demand accountability with timelines and metrics. I will hold hearings when timelines aren't met and metrics are failing. I also believe the county needs more attention to support holistic planning on the coast. I would create a County Supported Strategic Infrastructure Plan that would list all the different infrastructure projects on the coast, identify their funding sources and then work with the community to rank the projects based on need. In this way, I would know which projects to prioritize as well as be able to seek funding from the state and federal governments. I also would know which projects to focus on to raise the quality of life of coastal residents.
Laura Parmer-Lohan
Laura Parmer-Lohan has been a member of the San Carlos City Council since 2018 and has served as mayor. She owns and operates a small business specializing in the development and execution of product launch strategies.
- What are two of your top priorities for the district and the county if you become supervisor? What specific steps would you take to achieve your goals?
As supervisor, I’ll ensure that we’re successful in addressing the devastating effects of climate change.
My leadership will bring people together to address the effects of severe drought in San Mateo County, including developing programs to recycle/reclaim water for use in irrigation, farming and landscaping. We will focus on reducing the traffic that intensifies climate change and protecting our open spaces, beaches and forests.
I’ll tackle climate-induced flooding and sea level rise. I am the only candidate in this race who has gone on record to support a funding measure to address these issues.
I’ll fund year-round investments in wildfire prevention and coastal protections.
I will build on my accomplishments as a city council member and former mayor to activate the countywide bike and pedestrian master plan. And as a Peninsula Clean Energy board member, I’ll continue to advocate for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations.
I will activate community and governmental resources to reduce functional homelessness by expanding mental health, substance abuse, job training and housing services. I will continue to demand effective community-empowered, accountable police services. And, expanding on my role on the county-sponsored Home for All steering committee, I will intensely pursue legislative and community-based plans to ensure that future generations can stay in San Mateo County and that our teachers, firefighters and essential workers can live near where they work.
- How would you balance the needs of the district with the priorities of other parts of the county?
The 3rd District represents a diverse set of communities from both the Peninsula and the Coastside requiring attention to unique needs of both. Aside from ensuring continuation of the vital services many in the county already depend on, there are still many diverse needs of the Coastside to be addressed.
It is important to be a supervisor who can bring our diverse communities together to solve problems, and I have already begun the hard work soliciting a broad-based community conversation through “Listen and Lead,” my campaign’s community conversation over the last year.
- The Miramar pedestrian bridge closed for replacement in July 2020. At the time, the county’s notice stated that the short bridge would remain closed “for at least a year.” Since then the concrete portion of the bridge collapsed, fortunately not harming anyone below it. Now Public Works says replacement will begin in June. How would you increase efficiency on infrastructure work for future projects?
I will build on my experience in business and results on city council to realize efficiencies in public works and ensure the Coastside has equal access to resources for such needs. I will call for a risk-based management approach to public infrastructure projects so that the staff has the tools they need to properly prioritize projects.
