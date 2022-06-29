More than a hundred people gathered at Sunset Ridge Elementary School in Pacifica on Tuesday evening to stand with the local LGBTQ community. The Unity Event, organized by CoastPride, was a response to a hate crime reported on June 17.
Someone removed a Pride Flag outside of a classroom used for a city-sponsored after-school program at Sunset Ridge. It had been burned and was found on the school grounds the next day. The incident occurred two weeks after Pacifica’s first Pride Celebration on June 4. Two weeks later, Pacifica Police say they are still investigating the incident.
In the crowd on Tuesday were children and parents, Sunset Ridge faculty, Pacifica Mayor Mary Bier and representatives from local government offices. CoastPride, a Half Moon Bay-based nonprofit serving local LGBTQ+ youth and caregivers, passed out stickers and resource pamphlets. The San Mateo County Libraries set up a display of children’s books addressing gender and sexuality.
Despite the disturbing impetus for the event, the attendees kept the mood positive.
“On June 4 we had a beautiful celebration here in Pacifica. A beautiful pride parade. There was joy and laughter, it was such a wonderful day,” said Bier. “Then we found out that there was an incident here where there was a flag-burning. That’s the only time I’m going to mention that today, because we’re not going to concentrate on that. We’re going to concentrate on love, we’re going to concentrate on community, we’re going to concentrate on each other.”
The event was spearheaded by Kassi Talbot, CoastPride’s secretary and a middle and high school teacher in Pescadero. “Whenever an act of hatred occurs and people feel unsafe and attacked it is vital that the community unifies and responds,” wrote Talbot in an email to the Tribune.
Speakers, mostly government officials, delivered messages condemning hate. Many hinted at the recent Supreme Court decisions.
“Clearly, on many fronts, there is an assault going on: an assault on our identities, an assault on our freedoms,” said former San Mateo County Supervisor and Pacifica resident, and current congressional candidate, David Canepa. “Even here in San Mateo County there’s discrimination, there’s racism.”
Zobeida Gonzalez or Pacifica brought her daughter, Evangeline, to the Unity event. Both wore rainbow face paint. “We want to support families. We’re allies,” said Gonzalez. She has two other daughters who are transgender. “This hits close to home.”
“To me the most important thing is making sure the queer kids in this community know they’re supported,” said Cameron Zeller, who volunteers with CoastPride as a youth support group facilitator. On their reaction to the flag burning, Zeller said, “I’m not surprised, but sad and upset for the kids who go here.”
Janeen Castañeda works at Sunset Ridge as a secretary and came to support the school community. She was surprised this happened at her school.
“Pacifica is usually very inclusive,” added her husband, Eric. “We come from all walks of life. It just didn’t seem right. But it’s great to see that everyone’s coming together. When there’s some kind of tragedy, we have to make the most of it. So it’s good to see everyone together.”
