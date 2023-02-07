Ten years ago, Bay Area filmmaker Dean Mermell produced “Twelve Pianos,” a documentary about Mauro Ffortissimo’s plein air music happenings at 12 sites on the Coastside. While the film may have an ending — and an exquisitely lyrical one at that — the story seems to be far from over.
This weekend, Mermell and Ffortissimo, a local resident, will bring back two days of outdoor piano music and more on the bluffs of Half Moon Bay. From noon to sunset on Saturday and Sunday, Ffortissimo said people are invited to “play, drink tea, dance, sing, read a poem (and) give thanks” to the backdrop of live music and waves. The meeting point is at the west end of Kelly Avenue near Half Moon Bay State Beach.
The event borrows its name, “Sunset Piano,” from a solo installation by Ffortissimo in 2013 that then inspired the larger-scale collaboration with Mermell.
“We’re not reviving anything,” said Ffortissimo. “It’s sort of a celebration of 10 years.”
He also described the event as a “healing ceremony.”
“It’s been a hard year for everybody with all the storms and then the crazy shootings that happened,” he said. “Everybody’s so down that I thought we’d bring the community together for a kind of healing with music.
“It’s not about ‘Sunset Piano’ this time,” he added.
Mermell explained that they have hosted similar gatherings in the past. “We did this a few times through the years as memorials to friends that passed away,” he said.
The centerpiece piano this weekend will be a white baby grand piano made in the 1940s by the Boston company Ivers & Pond. Ffortissimo, who has been watching the weather forecast, will set up a tent with see-through sides in the event of rain.
“About the only thing that can ruin a piano is water,” said Ffortissimo.
For the “Twelve Pianos” project, Ffortissimo memorably played Robert Schumann’s “Arabesque in C major.” Maybe he’ll play Brahms this time, he said.
Mermell attempted to describe what it means to experience a piano on the beach.
“It’s just so unexpected that people’s expectations kind of go out the window and it creates this opening, this wordless feeling that is hard to describe, but that everybody recognizes when it’s happening.”
