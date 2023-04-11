It was still dark, not yet 7 a.m., as the small crowd walked toward the summit at Sweeney Ridge. Then, in a blinding instant, the sun’s first light spilled over the East Bay hills and ignited the gathering. People gasped, and the bagpipe strains of “Amazing Grace” pierced the air.
Celebrants have been gathering like this for Easter Sunday sunrise services for 40 years, according to Rev. Thomas Nibbe, who has organized the event from the beginning. Some people have come for every one of those often-spectacular Easter mornings, he says.
Sunrise services have long been part of the springtime Christian holiday, when the rising sun serves as an apt metaphor for the resurrection of Christ. But few take place in a more spectacular setting.
Sweeney Ridge, part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, is where European explorers first saw San Francisco Bay. The hill, facing east, has an expansive view of the bay, the shoreline and the hills beyond. It’s normally accessible only to hikers, but park workers open a gate for this event, allowing a caravan of cars to drive all the way to the top and park nearby.
As is traditional for the occasion, a small contingent also hike to the site. Beginning their trek by flashlight, they walked 1.7 miles up the steep Baquiano Trail from Fassler Avenue.
Once the sun had risen, Nibbe preached a non-denominational service. He reminded listeners that, in times of darkness in our lives, often something strange and wonderful intervenes, and from darkness we move into light. His words were accompanied by birdsong.
Children behaved themselves, as did the two dogs in attendance, for the most part.
By the end of the ceremony, the sun was a hand’s span above the hills, and the gibbous moon in the sky opposite was fading. The congregants headed for their cars, or back down the trail, to Easter breakfasts and the remainder of a clear, sunny day.
