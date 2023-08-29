▸ Government body: Pacifica Parks Beaches and Recreation Commission
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Aug. 23
▸ Present: Chair Cindy Abbott, Commissioners Dhalia Rodriguez, Gail Benton Shoemaker, Mark Torres, Stephanie Phillips
▸ Absent: Commissioners Carl Nicolari and James Heywood
▸ Staff: Director Bob Palacio
▸ Introduction of new commissioner, Mark Torres: Director Palacio welcomed Commissioner Mark Torres to his new position. Torres has been a resident of Pacifica for the past 12 years after he moved from Los Angeles with his wife to raise his family. He now has three children. Torres was hopeful to upgrade the local soccer fields, a sport his eldest daughter enjoys.
▸ Quarterly recreation report: Recreation Coordinator Lexi Macario began with the success of the summer adventure camp, which sold out and had around 70 kids attending each week alongside 21 staff members. Every other week, charter buses took the children on field trips including to the San Francisco Zoo. Since the camp was held at Cabrillo, recreation leaders took advantage of the weather and close proximity to the ocean to take the kids on occasional field trips to the local beach. “It’s the first time in 30-plus years I did not receive a complaint from a parent about the summer camp,” said Palacio. Macario also went through the special events put on over the past quarter, including an Easter egg hunt as well as a three-day Junior Olympics and Fourth of July event.
▸ Quarterly aquatics update: Recreation Supervisor Anthony Schriver brought attention to the water aerobics class running Monday through Friday at Oceana High School. He also highlighted the summer swimming program, which proved popular. “It’s a child’s right to learn how to swim,” said Schriver. Starting next month, there will be an expanded year-round swim program. He also talked about the surf survival course, which happens about three to four times a year. The course is a preventative safety measure that hopes to educate surfers on what to do in an emergency situation.
▸ Lifesaving buoy program update: The current buoys are strategically set up along Beach Boulevard and were donated by nonprofit Sea Valor. Schriver said the department is working on permits to put up more life ring buoys at other beaches around Pacifica. “We would like to have those other buoys installed as fast as possible,” he said. Schriver then recounted the harrowing event where a man almost drowned a few months ago when he jumped from the pier before being saved by fast-acting witnesses who tossed him one of the life rings. “Great things are happening with this life saving buoys program,” said Schriver.
▸ Priority parks: Palacio presented the priority parks program update noting Brighton, Marvilla, Imperial and Skyridge are all facing extensive redesigns, with a budget of about $250,000 allocated to each of the four parks. At Brighton Park the walkways would be redone, trees would be planted and a few benches and a water fountain added. Imperial Park will be revitalized with new play equipment including swings and a climbing net that will be put on the site of the current basketball court, as well as a few additional benches and a water fountain. Skyridge, which sits alongside Skyline Boulevard, will receive much the same treatment, with a new playground planned alongside quality improvements which include benches and water fountains. Marvilla Park would see a bigger change than the others, with several new play structures, trees, and a brand-new irrigation system planned. The removal of the ivy that used to exist on the fence separating houses from the park will be done to get rid of a rat problem. All of the parks will have bike racks.
Upcoming events:
▸ 50/50 show at the Sanchez Center: More than 2000 pieces of art will be available for auction at the fifteenth 50/50 show, which will be held at the Sanchez Art Center on Sept. 8-9. Tickets will be required for entrance before the public is allowed in for free from Sept. 10 to Oct. 1.
▸ Funfest 2023: The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24 and will include a BMX bike show.
▸ Haunted House 2023: There will be an as-of-yet unnamed haunted house event on October 2 at the community center.
Adrian Jose Fernandez
