Fleas and ticks are out in force for the summer here on the Peninsula. There are several factors to consider when deciding which preventative to put your pet on.
With regard to cats, fleas are generally a much larger issue than ticks (though cats can get ticks as well). If your cat is indoor-only, they may not need to be on flea control year-round. Your options would be to have your indoor-only cat on year-round flea control, as-needed flea control (when you see a flea on them) or just treat them during the summer months. The downside of waiting to treat until you see a flea on your cat is if they are very sensitive, a single flea bite may set off their skin allergies and cause a pyoderma (skin infection) that needs medical attention.
When it comes to cat products, I would avoid any older, cheaper, Pyrethrin-based flea control. If the flea control is over-the-counter and seems cheap, this is likely a Pyrethrin-based product. Pyrethrins no longer work well to kill fleas and can also be quite toxic to cats.
You can try a newer topical flea control such as Advantage or Frontline. These products are much, much safer but have also now been on the market for many years. At least here in California, I’ve found that even these products are not as effective at killing fleas as they used to be. If the product is working well on your cat then by all means continue to use it. If you apply one of these products monthly but still see fleas, I would then change to one of the newest products on the market (something so new that fleas have not developed resistance to it).
There are many new generation flea products on the market. Revolution is a once-monthly topical flea product that treats fleas, heartworm and a few gastrointestinal worms/parasites. Cheristin is a monthly topical that covers fleas very well. Bravecto is a topical, applied once every three months as a flea and tick preventative. Comfortis is a once-monthly pill that covers fleas.
When it comes to your cat, you need to decide how often you want to apply the product. (I find monthly is easier to remember than every three months.) Also consider what you want the product to cover and whether you want to apply it to the skin or give it orally as a pill. A cat that goes outdoors should be on a good flea product year-round.
Dogs more often pick up ticks on walks and hikes. They are also much more susceptible to heartworm than cats. A dog ideally should be on year-round flea, tick and heartworm prevention. Most of the newer generation preventatives in dogs are oral. You can combine Nexgard (flea/tick monthly oral chewable) with Heartgard or Interceptor (once monthly oral heartworm preventatives).
There is a new product called Simparica Trio that is one pill, once monthly, that covers flea, tick and heartworm all in one product. I have had the same experience with Advantage and Frontline not working as well as they used to in preventing fleas in dogs. If they do work with your pet, they will be cheaper than the newer oral products.
If you get an actual flea infestation in your home, you will need to treat your pets but also your environment. All of the products mentioned above kill adult fleas. To kill the larvae and eggs in your home, you will need additional products. You will want to wash all of your bedding and dog/cat beds at once and treat all of the carpets and rugs in your home with a Diatomaceous Earth product. This is a powder than you sprinkle into your carpets and rugs, let sit for an hour, then vacuum it up. I personally like the product Flea Busters.
It is important to use a product that is labeled specifically for your type of pet. Do not purchase a dog flea product, break it up into smaller portions and apply it to multiple cats. This is not a good idea and most likely will cause side effects. I also would not purchase a large dog product and cut it up to give to multiple small dogs. There is no guarantee that the product is evenly distributed throughout the pill or tube.
It’s flea and tick season here in Pacifica. Make sure that your dogs and cats are protected from these pests. Consider all of these factors when deciding which product is best for your household.
Dr. Brandon Wilson is a Pacifica resident. He is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine. He has been a full-time veterinarian at Linda Mar Veterinary Hospital for many years.
