The Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium at the Rockefeller Institute of Government is conducting an unprecedented large-scale assessment of people who have survived mass public shootings. Since launching the study in March, the research team based in Albany, N.Y., has surveyed survivors from about 30 incidents including those at Columbine High School in April1999 and Michigan State University in February 2023. Now the call for participants has come to the coast.
“We are hoping to raise awareness of this project in your community, especially among survivors of the shooting in Half Moon Bay,” said principal investigator Jaclyn Schildkraut, referring to the violence on Jan. 23 in Half Moon Bay that killed seven people and critically injured one other.
The anonymous survey, which is open to people ages 18 and older, can be completed online. Accommodations are available based on language preferences. Respondents are asked to answer a broad range of questions related to emotional aftereffects such as trauma and grief as well as other adverse impacts including physical disability and disruption of work activities. Most questions are multiple choice, while some solicit more detailed responses.
“There are a few open-ended questions for people to talk about specific circumstances or share insights that they may want to put on the record,” said Schildkraut.
According to Schildkraut, previous studies about gun violence survivors have primarily focused on short-term effects in individual communities. The current study will synthesize data from multiple communities, some of which experienced firearms-related incidents decades ago and others of which, like Half Moon Bay, met with tragedy more recently.
Schildkraut emphasized that even individuals within the same community often register different ripple effects.
“We have a lot to learn, for instance, about differences between families who lose a loved one in one of these tragedies and somebody who experiences violence directly without physical injury,” said Schildkraut.
The ongoing study by the Regional Gun Violence
Research Consortium prioritizes people who were present during a public mass shooting and family members of victims, but its definition of survivorship also includes other groups such as law enforcement, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, journalists and professional counselors.
“I know you can’t hear these stories over and over again and not be impacted, especially when you’re a member of that community,” said Schildkraut, who has been working with gun violence survivors since 2014. “We look at survivorship much more broadly than the governmental definition, and so if anybody would like to share their experiences, we are happy to include them in our study.”
Survey results, once compiled, will be used to educate policymakers and decision-makers via reports, webinars, policy briefs, podcasts and roundtable discussions. Recommendations, however, will be informed by what survivors say.
“One of the things I constantly hear from survivors is, ‘Policymakers aren’t asking us what we need, they’re telling us what we need,’” said Schildkraut. “We don’t want to base our recommendations on what our organization thinks is the right thing. We want to relay what survivors are telling us is the right thing.”
