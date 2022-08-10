Students at Oceana and Terra Nova high schools returned to class this week. Pacifica elementary and middle school students follow them with the start of school next week.
A mid-August return to campus has become the norm for many school districts so they can complete the first semester of instruction prior to the winter break in December. The schedule also aligns high schools with the semester at community colleges.
A number of changes and fresh faces will greet students in the Jefferson Union High School District. Martiza Torres takes over as principal at Oceana. Michal Nozik, who taught high school science for many years in Belmont, will replace Torres as vice principal at the school.
The district also welcomes 29 new teachers this year. Many of them hope to move into apartments in the new staff housing facility on Serramonte Boulevard. The building, which opened last spring, is one of the first in the state funded by a school district in order to attract and retain teachers by offering affordable housing close to their workplace.
At six Pacifica school sites, crews began working as soon as school ended in June to implement improvements to indoor and outdoor facilities. Several schools now have new walkways and better drainage to improve safety and ensure that they are in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Students at Cabrillo, Vallemar and Ortega campuses will also have newly renovated classrooms and learning spaces. Funding for the projects comes from Measure O passed by voters in 2018.
Jefferson Union Superintendent Toni Presta says it has been a very busy summer.
“We have been hard at work this summer participating in professional development and readying our schools,” she said. “I hope our district students and staff have had a wonderful summer vacation filled with family and friends.
“We are excited to have you back on campus." she said.
