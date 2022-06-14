Most educators would agree that sitting at a computer and listening to a disembodied, digital teacher is no way to learn. That is why students in Pacifica and elsewhere fell behind in their studies during the enforced distance learning due to COVID-19.
Now the Pacifica School District, with other districts across the country, is trying to close the gap by offering summer sessions to its general student population.
This summer, more than 200 students will benefit from in-person summer classes. Three separate programs will serve rising third- to sixth-graders, rising seventh- to eighth-graders, and students from the special day classes.
Historically, the school district offered summer classes only to special education students. This year, invitations were sent to all parents of seventh- and eighth- graders. Invitations to the younger grades were reserved for students who would especially benefit from an extended school year, including English learners, students receiving free or low-cost lunches and foster youth. Additionally, teachers identified students who needed extra help and provided referrals to the program.
“It’s been very popular. Classes are filling up,” said the summer session co-principal, Laura Vuskovic, who teaches at Vallemar Elementary School during the school year. The program has been able to accommodate everyone who was interested, with just a few seats still open. Vuskovic shares principal duties with Cathy Alderson, who teaches math at Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School.
The elementary students will meet at the middle school, where they’ll have a curriculum of reading, writing and math. “And fun,” said Vuskovic, emphasizing the social-emotional skills students gain from school. In addition to academic subjects, there will be time to play and participate in structured games during recess.
The middle school students will catch a bus from Ingrid B. Lacy to Jefferson High School in Daly City for their classes. The county Office of Education has created a unit that focuses on careers, including computers and design innovation. Class time will be supplemented with field trips to the Exploratorium and to maker spaces at Skyline College and the high school.
In addition to classes, the summer school program includes free transportation for the middle-schoolers, breakfast and lunch for all students, and mental health services as needed. The mental health counselor will teach mindfulness to the elementary students.
The district is coordinating with the Boys and Girls Club to offer after-school care.
“We couldn’t have done it without that,” said Heather Olsen, the district superintendent. “So many parents can’t leave work at noon to come pick up their children.”
Olsen says that funding for the lower grades comes from the state’s Expanded Learning Opportunities Program. The middle school program is supported by a Career Technology Education grant held by Jefferson High School.
The schools will be following the same COVID protocols as during the school year, including free COVID testing as needed.
Classes start this week and next, and run through most of July.
