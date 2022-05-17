The fairy lights were twinkling and a wall of windows looked out on the San Francisco Bay as the Oceana High School prom committee and representatives of student government set up for Saturday's prom.
As the students hung garlands and put up tables, you’d have thought they were veteran event planners, but the majority of them had never even been to a prom. With COVID-19 putting a pause on large, in-person events, this is Oceana’s first prom since 2019. And since the event is primarily for upperclassmen, most hadn’t had the opportunity to go yet, including prom commissioner Valeria Leon, who headed the project.
“Traditionally, prom is one last big party before everyone heads off in their own direction, and seeing that the previous two classes couldn’t get that, just being able to have it is going to be really memorable,” said Leon. “I’m glad we were able to make it happen this year.”
The event was held on Saturday night at Gallery 308 at Fort Mason in San Francisco, a venue with stunning views of the harbor and the Golden Gate Bridge. The students and parent volunteers decorated the windows with chiffon drapery and garlands of green leaves. At the high tables they had mason jars with candles and sets of Uno cards for the students to play with. A DJ set up equipment in the back, with a large area for dancing.
“It’s been exciting. And seeing everything come together is worth it,” said Maikayla Daiao, a member of the prom committee and also a first-timer at the prom. “It’s an experience, I don’t know how else to describe it.
“(Finally getting to attend) is really fun,” she said. “It’s part of high school, so it’s great finally having the opportunity to go.”
The prom committee has been planning this event since last summer.
“It hasn’t been easy because since I’ve never done this before and I’ve never even been to a prom, it’s hard to know, like, ‘What’s the next thing to do?’ ‘What should I be getting done, and what should I be putting off for later?’” said Leon. “It’s a lot of mixed emotions. I’m excited because I am going to have a prom, but at the same time it’s nerve wracking because I’m the one planning the prom.”
Christopher Korp, the faculty adviser for the prom committee, said part of the benefit of having students plan the prom is that it gives them real-world experience dealing with the outside vendors and venue.
“Especially at Oceana we give our students as much freedom as we can, and they step up for that responsibility,” he said.
Korp and Leon both mentioned that there was some benefit to having students plan the event despite never having gone because they had no preconceived notions of what prom looks like.
“They just (went) wherever their imagination took them,” said Korp. “So, in a way, it was helpful.”
Oceana students were in for a surprise on Saturday when the curtains covering one window were lifted partway through the event, revealing a food truck outside, reserved specially for the students.
“Our prom committee has worked extremely hard to make this a magical event,” said Oceana Principal April Holland, in an email to the Tribune. “Many of our students have missed these kinds of off-campus events. We're thrilled to be able to offer this to our students.”
While life begins to resemble normal, the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers and administration took steps to ensure this big, in-person event was as safe as possible. The district supplied rapid tests for each student, guest and chaperone to take before and after prom. The school also encouraged masks while inside the venue and to eat outside.
