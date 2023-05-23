For the first time in its history, Jefferson Union High School District will be observing Lunar New Year as an official school holiday. Starting in the 2023-2024 school year students will have another three-day weekend to celebrate the holiday — and for that they can thank one of their own.
The proposal was originally brought to the superintendent by Oceana High School student Thant Paing. Paing had been a student at San Francisco Unified prior to going to school in Pacifica, and the San Francisco district had a Lunar New Year Observance Day. When he transferred into JUHSD he was surprised that the district did not observe the holiday.
“I looked at San Francisco's Asian demographic, and I think it was about 38 percent, compared to Jefferson Union's 44 percent,” Paing said. “I thought, well, if they have it, why don't we have it?”
Lunar New Year is the celebration of the coming of spring and the beginning of the lunisolar calendar. The holiday is widely celebrated and usually involves feasts, decorations and getting together with family and even cleaning up the house, which symbolizes removing last year’s bad luck. San Francisco has held Lunar New Year celebrations for many years and many other parts of the Peninsula also hold festivals or events in honor of the holiday.
However, for students at JUHSD, the observance will be about recognition of their traditions and culture.
“As a district, we really acknowledged the diversity in and outside of the classroom along with appreciating those cultures,” said Austin Worden, director of communication at JUHSD. “So I think this was more just a positive move in wanting to support our community as a whole, and really valuing and strengthening those kinds of social fabrics of our academic community.”
The addition of this holiday does not mean that another full school day will have to be added to the academic calendar. On top of support from the school board, the local teachers union was also supportive and helpful in this new addition.
“We came down to the conclusion that this is a first step in expanding everyone's voices,” Paing continued. “I think this movement was a successful movement because everything is already done, and just ready to be waiting to happen next year.”
Paing and several board members had met several times over Zoom since last November to discuss how this holiday would be implemented. Worden also mentioned that it is already common for teachers and staff to recognize Lunar New Year with decorations in their classrooms or lessons about the holiday.
In an announcement sent out about the new change, Worden said that “as a district, we acknowledge diversity in and outside of the classroom, along with appreciating the cultures that make up JUHSD. The more we understand each other, the more we strengthen the social fabric of this academic community.”
