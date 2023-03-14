Much of California was under the cloud of another atmospheric river early this week, and Tuesday’s wind and rain followed an earlier storm system that moved through the Bay Area over the weekend. So far, it’s been another wet and wild week on the coast.
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch following extensive rainfall for most of the Bay Area, including the Peninsula, from 10 p.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Wednesday. The most recent storm, which was still blowing through at press time, was forecasted to bring heavy rain to the region, with 3 to 7 inches of rain possible in coastal hills.
The weather service also issued a High Wind Warning for the Greater Bay Area through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Forecasters predicted gusts of 50 to 70 miles per hour along the coastline and in elevations at and above 1,000 feet.
President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for California on Thursday. The move authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security to move on disaster relief efforts and coordinate resources with local jurisdictions.
As of Monday afternoon, the NWS recorded 2.76 inches of rainfall at the Half Moon Bay Airport over the past five days. About 3.59 inches of rain was recorded at the Pilarcitos Dam near Montara Mountain. A weather gauge in La Honda recorded 3.39 inches of rainfall in the same time period.
▸A landslide on Saturday caused major roadway damage to Highway 84 between Portola Road and Highway 35. Authorities say the road is closed indefinitely.
▸Persistent rainfall caused a mudslide on Highway 1 north of the Devil’s Slide tunnels, tossing debris and large boulders onto the road on Friday night. Caltrans crews cleared the area and reopened the road before 7 a.m. on Saturday.
▸A tree fell on top of a Tesla on Thursday night near Old La Honda Road and Skyline Boulevard, trapping two people inside. Both people suffered minor injuries. One hurt their leg and was taken to the hospital, but both were expected to make a full recovery, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
▸The westbound lane of Highway 92 was partially flooded on Sunday near the Spanishtown Shops. Caltrans implemented one-way traffic control before reopening the roadway.
▸The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said locals rescued a driver whose car became trapped in rising waters near Pescadero Creek Road and Bean Hollow Road on March 10.
Half Moon Bay has recorded 26.74 inches of rainfall from December through March 12. For the rainy season, Half Moon Bay has received 29.91 inches of rain, about 115 percent above normal levels, according to local meteorologist Jan Null.
The snow level in the Sierra Nevada is nearing record amounts. According to the University of California, Berkeley, Central Sierra Snow Lab, more than 651 inches of snow has fallen in the region from Oct. 1 through Monday, the third snowiest season in the lab’s record books. Only the winters of 1983 (671 inches) and 1952 (812 inches) have seen more snow.
There is good news to report: Sunny skies are forecast for today and Thursday.
