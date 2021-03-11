All construction work must cease immediately at the site of a former equestrian complex now owned by a church, according to city of Pacifica building inspector Earl Jeremiah’s “stop work order.” The order was posted March 8 at 650 Cape Breton Drive.
The notice refers to Pacifica’s building code ordinance and the latest edition of California building code.
“It shall be unlawful for any person, firm or corporation to erect, construct, alter, extend, repair, move, remove, demolish or occupy any building, structure or equipment regulated by this code, or cause same to be done, without first obtaining a building permit from the building official,” the notice reads. The paperwork includes information on how to apply for a permit.
In handwriting, the notice reads, “need permit for grading work and work in barn.”
“Any person who shall continue any work in or about the structure after being served with a stop work order shall be subject to penalties as prescribed by law,” the stop work order states.
Neighbors have complained about noise at the site since the sale of the property to Iglesia ni Cristo church. Some have suggested work has been done on the property prematurely. The church has said that it wants to convert the former Sweeney Ridge Equestrian Complex to a worship center.
— Jane Northrop
