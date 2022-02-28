California will lift its indoor mask requirements Tuesday for unvaccinated people and March 12 for schools and child care facilities, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

The changes will mark the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that both unvaccinated people and students will be allowed to remove their masks indoors.

Newsom jointly announced the new statewide masking policy with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who also announced changes in their states, citing declining COVID case rates and hospitalizations across the West Coast.

"Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high," Newsom said in a statement. "We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward."

Newsom said local governments and school districts will still have the ability to be stricter in their enforcement of indoor masking. The Tribune is checking now with local school districts and will report on their policies going forward.

Masks will still be required under state and federal rules in health care settings, prisons, homeless shelters, long-term care facilities and on public transit.

California Teachers Association President E. Toby Boyd said he expected mixed reactions to the removal of school mask requirements and called for respect and understanding as the announcement "is bound to disrupt and destabilize some school communities."

"Simply put, while some students are ready to immediately remove their masks, others remain very afraid," Boyd said. "We urge local school districts to continue to work with educators and families and to act cautiously while prioritizing the safety of students, educators, and their families."

Most counties across the state and in the Bay Area have already removed their indoor mask requirements for vaccinated people.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Coastside was on edge amid Pacific tsunami advisory

Coastside was on edge amid Pacific tsunami advisory

  • By August Howell
  • Updated
  • 0

A volcanic eruption in the South Pacific triggered a tsunami advisory more than 5,000 miles away in the Bay Area on Saturday. Extreme tidal surges damaged docks and prompted officials to close beaches. 

City accepts recommendations on camp permitting to achieve greater equity

City accepts recommendations on camp permitting to achieve greater equity

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

A change to the surf camp policies at Pacifica State Beach, first set in 2005, has been in the works since a 2020 City Council meeting when speakers and emails brought concerns about racial equity in beach access. Some surfing advocates argued that the permitting process makes it difficult f…

Day of Service goes on despite advisory

Day of Service goes on despite advisory

  • 0

The Pacific Beach Coalition managed to have a successful MLK Day of Service over the weekend — despite a tsunami advisory washing out plans for a Saturday event.

Bystanders urged to stay away
featured

Tsunami advisory in effect for entire West Coast

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Updated: 12:50 p.m.: A tsunami advisory remained in effect on Saturday afternoon following a powerful underwater volcanic eruption off Tonga overnight. The entire west coast of the United States and Canada was under an advisory and there was isolated flooding from Alaska to Mexico.

Schools struggle with absences
featured

Schools struggle with absences

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

COVID-19 has made for a rocky return to local schools after the winter break. Pacifica schools are reporting much higher than usual staff and student absences so far in January. And administrators have taken the extraordinary step of jumping into the classroom when needed.

Recommended for you