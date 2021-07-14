Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 129 this week, a 2021-22 budget agreement that includes millions of dollars for Pacifica infrastructure projects. Specifically, the state will contribute $500,000 for repair of the Pacifica Pier and $7.75 million for infrastructure projects along the Esplanade Avenue corridor.
The projects on Esplanade are in the 300 and 400 blocks, where eroding bluffs have taken with them homes and apartment buildings. The city plans to install a protection structure that it says is the most environmentally sensitive solution.
“These projects are critical to ensure the protection of Esplanade Avenue from further bluff erosion and risk to critical infrastructure — roadway, water, sewer and other utilities — that serve the naturally affordable housing in the Manor area of Pacifica,” said Mayor Sue Beckmeyer in a prepared statement.
The funding to repair the pier follows a joint request from Assemblyman Kevin Mullin and state Sen. Josh Becker. A portion of the pier has been closed since a heavy winter storm earlier this year.
The state money will help restore the closed portion and replace deteriorating railing, Beckmeyer said in the release.
The city is currently working on engineering designs related to the Esplanade bluff work. Those designs are expected to come before the City Council in early 2022. The city plans to hire an engineering consultant to work on the pier project with an eye toward beginning work next summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.