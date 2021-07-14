Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 129 this week, a 2021-22 budget agreement that includes millions of dollars for Pacifica infrastructure projects. Specifically, the state will contribute $500,000 for repair of the Pacifica Pier and $7.75 million for infrastructure projects along the Esplanade Avenue corridor.

The projects on Esplanade are in the 300 and 400 blocks, where eroding bluffs have taken with them homes and apartment buildings. The city plans to install a protection structure that it says is the most environmentally sensitive solution.

“These projects are critical to ensure the protection of Esplanade Avenue from further bluff erosion and risk to critical infrastructure — roadway, water, sewer and other utilities — that serve the naturally affordable housing in the Manor area of Pacifica,” said Mayor Sue Beckmeyer in a prepared statement.

The funding to repair the pier follows a joint request from Assemblyman Kevin Mullin and state Sen. Josh Becker. A portion of the pier has been closed since a heavy winter storm earlier this year.

The state money will help restore the closed portion and replace deteriorating railing, Beckmeyer said in the release.

The city is currently working on engineering designs related to the Esplanade bluff work. Those designs are expected to come before the City Council in early 2022. The city plans to hire an engineering consultant to work on the pier project with an eye toward beginning work next summer.

More Stories

Coast Guard plugs Pillar Point foghorn

Coast Guard plugs Pillar Point foghorn

  • By August Howell
  • 0

In an effort to respond to noise complaints while maintaining safety along the coast of San Mateo County, the U.S. Coast Guard is experimenting with sound plugs on the foghorn at the entrance of Pillar Point Harbor.

Beach Boulevard plan on agenda June 9

  • 0

The city of Pacifica hosts another in a series of meetings tonight, all aimed at explaining conceptual designs for Beach Boulevard infrastructure. The large project aims to gird the seaside neighborhood against coming climate change.

Fire council plans safer Skyline Boulevard

  • By August Howell
  • 0

As California enters what looks to be an exceedingly hot, dry summer setting the stage for wildfire, fire crews will be working on improving a portion of Highway 35 in the coming months to reduce fuel and improve access for first responders.

Harbor District considers fee for fish sales on pier

Harbor District considers fee for fish sales on pier

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

The San Mateo County Harbor District is hosting a public workshop on Thursday to consider instituting a 2.5 percent fee on earnings from off-the-boat sales at Pillar Point Harbor and Oyster Point Marina.

County shoots for 90 percent vaccination rate

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

With three COVID-19 vaccines now approved and available to anyone 12 and older, nearly 80 percent of eligible San Mateo County residents are now vaccinated, making this the fourth-most vaccinated county in the state.

Pacifica benefits from American Rescue Plan Act

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Since the last Pacifica City Council meeting addressing the budget, the city received guidelines from the U.S. Treasury governing how to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will be needed: Budget projections anticipate an $11.9 million shortfall due to COVID-19 ramificatio…

