“The Career That Dripped With Horror,” the seventh book from Pacifican John Stanley, recounts his 33 years as a San Francisco Chronicle writer and host of “Creature Features.”
Stanley still writes for the Chronicle’s pink section on Sundays, but his days as a television host are over. His interviews on the back page of the pink section feature many interesting celebrities.
“I just had Betty White,” he said, referencing the revered actress who died New Year’s Eve.
“The Career That Dripped With Horror” is available at Florey’s Books and is listed among the top nonfiction titles of the year. The stories begin with Stanley’s childhood, when he developed a love for the movies because he often went to shows with his dad. It chronicles the end of “Creature Features” on Channel 2 that was first hosted by Bob Wilkins from 1971-79. Stanley took over until it was canceled in 1984.
“‘I Was a TV Horror Host’ did very well, and I published the ‘Creature Features’ movie guide. I thought this would pick up where that one left off. I had a lot of pictures sitting next to a guest. I had pictures that I hadn’t used. It was fun to put together those moments,” he said. “It was a great opportunity to present these new things. There was the untold story of how Bob Wilkins and I came back.”
After “Creature Features” shut down, Wilkins and Stanley began to appear together at Bay Area horror conventions until Wilkins’ death in 2009. Stanley invites all to go to the next one on Aug. 7 at Concord Plaza in Concord. Stanley said he has many fans who have stuck with him all these years who regularly come to the conventions. Go to creatures-con.com for more information.
“There were people who would put shows together at various sites. They were all ‘Creature Feature’ people. We had a great time reliving it again. We did some shows in Napa,” he said,
He said his favorite interviews in the book are about Ray Bradbury and Robert Bloch. Bloch wrote “Psycho.” He named Arnold Schwarzenegger as well, because he had a chance to interview someone who would later be governor.
About his interview with Schwarzenegger, he said, “My father had just died and I went to Los Angeles. I had interviewed him when he came to San Francisco. This was his first movie, ‘Conan the Barbarian.’ He was new to the movies.”
Stanley loved doing an interview with famed science fiction writer Bradbury.
“I thought it was an in-depth exploration of Ray Bradbury’s brain,” he said. “I had never seen anything like that about Ray Bradbury and Robert Bloch.”
The book is laid out with signed photos Stanley collected over the years from his interviews. Each section ends with an “afterword” to tell where people are now, as some of the interviews took place decades before.
It covers George Reeves and Christopher Reeve as Superman and other Superman cast members including Noel Neill, who played Lois Lane in the 1950s TV series. There are one-on-one interviews with Stephen King, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam West, Bruce and Brandon Lee, Chris Carter from “The X-Files,” Irwin Allen, Ridley Scott, Stan Lee and many more.
It was intended to be a sequel to “I Was a TV Horror Host.” He joined with Dennis Willis, who designed the book, to work on it over the course of a year.
An artist who lives in Pacifica, Kenn Davis, put together the A-to-Z fantasy sketches in the book.
“We made ‘Nightmare of Blood’ together. He put together the ‘Creature Features’ movie guides with the illustrations,” Stanley said.
At the end of the book, he decided to close out with more pictures.
“There are close to 800 photos,” he said. “This was to tell the untold story of Bob Wilkins and me. These were the top stars of Hollywood.”
