Seven hearty members of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church recently traveled to Paradise, Calif., to help homeowners with their continued recovery from the destructive Camp Fires of November 2018.
Joined by their pastor, Brian Camara, the volunteers were divided into two groups. The first helped a Vietnam veteran and former Green Beret get his house ready to occupy. That group painted doors, cut and installed pantry and closet shelves, and caulked baseboards to get this man’s home closer to completion. An on-site trailer held every tool needed to complete the job, and every volunteer skill level was welcomed.
The recipient lived up on a ridge line with a beautiful view of the eastern mountains, only marred by the ugly reminders of the monster fire that tore through the town destroying almost everything in its path. More than three years later many are still waiting on electricity and running water and are struggling financially after losing almost everything. Some are rebuilding slowly while others linger in trailers waiting to get back on their feet.
“The first thing you notice in Paradise are all the things that are not there,” said Camara. “You’ll drive through town and see one house surrounded by empty lots or a line of mailboxes for an apartment building that no longer exists; a pretty little white-picket fence surrounding nothing.”
The second group of volunteers helped stock a supply store where fire survivors can receive food items for free and purchase household items at significantly discounted prices.
The St. Andrew group was hosted by Trinity Presbyterian Church members who held a welcoming dinner for their new friends. Quite a few other churches, nonprofits and volunteers worked in conjunction with St. Andrew.
Many groups are organized by the umbrella organization, Hope Crisis Response Network, which had the Pacificans tag-teaming with a locally based AmeriCorps team. When working off-site from Paradise, the group helped build, repair and paint tiny homes. Sponsored by the Tiny Homes for Fire Survivors, these micro units were a brainstorm of single mom Alyssa Nolan-Cain. Despite her lack of construction knowledge, Nolan-Cain rallied funding and volunteers to build and donate 20 tiny homes in the first year after the fire.
The mini homes are constructed on recycled camping trailer frames and are complete with a full bathroom and on-demand electric water heater, heat, A/C and dehumidifier. Homes are filled with a loveseat bed and kitchen essentials.
The foundation and Hope Crisis Response Network are always looking for volunteers, with any level of skill.
“We lost a year of work to the pandemic. And today, three years after the fire, only 1,000 building permits have been issued in Paradise for people to rebuild — after nearly 10,000 homes were destroyed,” said Travis Cox, a volunteer coordinator for Hope Crisis Response Network.
Anyone interested in helping fire victims is urged to contact the Tiny Homes for Fire Survivors, Hope Crisis Response Network or St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Pacifica.
