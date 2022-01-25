The 31st city of Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony will be held Saturday, Feb. 26. Four new members will join the 160 members already enshrined.
Class of 2022 inductees are former Santa Clara University athlete Bill Bender and Rick Glosser, a 37-year high school basketball referee. Both are Terra Nova graduates. They are joined by Oceana graduate and Burlingame High School varsity football coach John Philipopoulos and by Pacifica City Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus, a world-champion weightlifter.
The awards dinner will be held at the Grosvenor Hotel in South San Francisco. A no-host reception with the inductees begins at 6 p.m. with dinner and program to follow at 7 p.m.
The event is open to the public. Tickets are $60 per person. A table of 10 may also be purchased. Tickets may be purchased by sending a check payable to: Pacifica Sports Club, P.O. Box 626, Pacifica, CA 94044. Include the preferred dinner choice of prime rib, grilled salmon or chicken cordon bleu. A vegetarian plate is also available.
Tickets must be purchased in advanced. Arrangements to purchase tickets can be made by calling (650) 355-1034.
This year’s master of ceremonies is Dorene Basuino, who was inducted into the Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. The Terra Nova graduate is assistant superintendent of human resources and student services for the Jefferson Union High School District.
The Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Pacifica Sports Club, a 38-year-old community organization composed of sports enthusiasts advocating for athletics in Pacifica.
