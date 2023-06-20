This past Saturday the Pacifica Spindrift Players put on “Juke Joint Jukebox: A Juneteenth Celebration” a show that pays homage to the lineage of Gary Stanford Jr. through music and history.
The show used different genres of music to take the audience through African American history and the Black experience. Stanford's show spotlights several iconic African American musical icons and famous performers who helped open doors for entertainers during difficult times in African American history.
The show happened the same weekend as several other Juneteenth events across the Peninsula. Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrating the emancipation of African American slaves in the United States.
“It's such an incredible look at the history of the Black experience through the lens of Juke Joints,” said Doug Greer, the artistic director for the Spindrift Players. “Gary Stanford and the cast he assembled are such talented storytellers, which made for an amazing evening of music and performances. Even more than that, our audiences walked away with a new outlook and education on our history, which was really powerful to experience.”
This is not the first time the show has been put on, Stanford has put on the show at several places in the Bay Area, but the Spindrift Players have been rehearsing for the past month. Despite this, Greer explained that one of the main challenges of the show was getting the word out about it. Lesser-known shows can make it harder to attract larger audiences.
“These stories have not gotten the spotlight they deserve over the centuries and PSP wants to provide a space to highlight these underrepresented communities,” said Greer. “One of our core values is inclusivity and so we strive to be a space where all stories are welcomed.”
The Spindrift Players will be putting on a full-stage production of “Juke Joint Jukebox: A Juneteenth Celebration” in early October, so those who missed it this weekend will have another chance to watch. They are also excited to be opening their first full season since 2019 with a roster of seven shows starting this August.
