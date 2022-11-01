At U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier’s town hall on the Coastside in 2017, more than 2,000 people lined the gymnasium walls. On Saturday, the capacity for her final town hall on the Coastside was capped at around 200, but the sense of appreciation and gratitude from her constituents still ran several rows deep.
Speier, who announced last year she won’t seek reelection during the 2022 midterm elections, held her last town hall as a congresswoman at the Cabrillo Unified School District Event Center in Half Moon Bay on Saturday afternoon.
Speier, 72, has represented constituents on the Peninsula for 42 years and is nearing the end of her seventh term in the U.S. House of Representatives. She spent 18 years in the California Legislature, and six on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. Speier wasn’t clear about what she’d be doing after she’s done with Congress, though she was sure she was “coming home.” She said she would be doing something that “hopefully (people) want to become engaged in.”
Some key themes from the hourlong meeting included the importance of democracy, confidence in government and elections. Speier addressed the assault of Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, at his home in San Francisco the day prior. She said that while public officials can expect push back on occasion, it should never spill over into violence.
“Your family doesn't sign up for violence against themselves,” she said. “Frankly, neither do we, as elected officials, sign up to have violence against us.”
Speier recounted her experience in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots or “an illegitimate attempt at a coup.” She went there to watch the announcement for the electoral vote for California. She recalled hearing people pound on locked doors while laying on the floor and grabbing a gas mask stored underneath gallery chairs.
“I thought, ‘Oh, my god, I survived the jungles of Guyana and I’m going to lose my life in this tabernacle of democracy,’” she said. “There was a sense of resignation. I just thought it was over.”
Speier took questions and comments from the crowd for most of the event. Bruce Hamilton, a former executive director of HIP Housing, called Speier an “outstanding” congresswoman.
“You never had to worry about reelection, but you always act like you're five points behind,” he said. “You’re the energizer bunny.”
Speier called her last Coastside town hall “bittersweet” and said she was grateful for the opportunity to represent the region for several decades. She began by introducing and thanking the city and her personal staff in attendance. Speier highlighted her office’s efforts to ensure veterans receive disability benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, along with other Social Security and tax refund issues. Speier said she’d added nearly 70 amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act, which the House has passed. The amendments include four months of paid family leave for service members, independent investigators for military sexual assault cases, and suicide prevention efforts.
Speier also took questions on climate change and Half Moon Bay’s electrification ordinance. She agreed with some people about eliminating the filibuster from Congress and putting a term limit on U.S. Supreme Court justices.
She urged constituents to “protect the vote” and support fair and free elections, particularly through mail-in ballots. As for addressing large issues like climate change and gun control, Speier suggested residents start at the local level to get things started before the slow-moving gears at the federal level.
“I’m hoping that you will take every opportunity to speak with everyone you know, whether you agree with them or not, to engage in conversation about who we are as a society and how important it is to be civil to each other,” she said. “It’s OK to disagree.”
August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.
