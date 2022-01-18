The Sharp Park Specific Plan released earlier this month goes into detail about how Sharp Park could change, blossoming with housing and business opportunities to create a true downtown area.
While Pacifica does not have a traditional downtown now, Sharp Park comes closest to filling this role, with its mix of commercial, residential, civic uses and the Pacifica pier, the plan states. And plans to further that opportunity seem to win praise from some in the area.
Kelley Corten, owner of the Royal Bee Yarn Co. on Palmetto Avenue is taking over Intertwine Cafe next door and has a stake in the future of the area. “I think it is fantastic,” she said. “I’m excited the city of Pacifica has a vision for a vibrant downtown. Our city is so beautiful. This is a wonderful opportunity to create a destination. We need more mom-and-pop businesses. The fact that the city is behind them is a good incentive.”
The Sharp Park Specific Plan was released on Jan. 7 with the draft of the city’s General Plan. Its vision statement suggests Sharp Park will become known as a charming regional destination, a magnetic town center and a complete neighborhood for current residents.
Despite the plan’s claim that Sharp Park will be resilient, sustainable and adaptable in tune with the changing planet, one 25-year resident, Cindy Abbott, isn’t so sure.
“Before approving the draft Sharp Park Specific Plan, the city of Pacifica should be focusing on receiving approval — and be open and amenable to recommendations from the California Coastal Commission — that take the Coastal Act, climate crisis, sea level rise and the interest of future generations into consideration,” Abbott wrote in an email to the Tribune. “And we should be seeking a plan that celebrates our distinctive neighborhoods, as was highlighted in a recent marketing presentation to both the Economic Development Committee and City Council versus an ongoing, ill-advised quest to create a city center.”
Abbott also stands opposed to the development recommended.
“Plunked in the middle of pictures of historic buildings and the Pacific Ocean is an image of a modern four-story building that would forever change the character of this historic neighborhood,” she wrote. She was asking for more information on how development would impact the area going forward.
The plan envisions a revitalized Eureka Square and a new library on Hilton Way. The city-owned site at 2212 Beach Blvd. would be developed.
Palmetto Avenue becomes a street that draws people in with unique restaurants, shops, entertainment and places to gather. There would be new housing types available to all income levels, family types and life stages.
Francisco Boulevard would bring in more residents and workers. Sharp Park’s residential focus is maintained on east-west streets between Francisco Boulevard and Beach Boulevard. Francisco Boulevard is envisioned as a mixed-use corridor, with higher density mixed-use residential from Carmel Avenue to Montecito Avenue or visitor- serving uses at the San Jose Avenue intersection.
The plan envisions festivals, farmers markets, music and other events energizing Sharp Park after working hours.
Guiding principles have been identified to promote a vibrant mix of uses, support office space in locations that do not detract from an active streetscape along Palmetto Avenue, ensure development honors the area’s character and promote development of housing in mixed-use settings. It would also foster development of a complete neighborhood, expand opportunities for outdoor recreation, improve connections, build on existing bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure and plan for coastal resiliency.
In 2020, the Sharp Park Specific Plan area was designated a priority development area by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and Association of Bay Area Governments to support new housing and employment near transit. That qualifies the city to receive future grants. The plan speaks to several aspects of future consideration.
tLand use: New four- to five-story buildings could be built on Palmetto Avenue. The ground floor would have businesses; the upper stories will have residences and offices. The new “energy center” will be south of San Jose Avenue where new uses complement the hotel and visitor serving uses at 2212 Beach Boulevard. Paloma Avenue is a street prioritized for an improved east-west bicycle and pedestrian connection.
Existing residential areas should be infilled at residential densities compatible with those there now.
The heart of Palmetto Avenue from Paloma Avenue to Pacific Avenue is shown with an “active use frontage overlay.” That means that the ground floor will have uses accessible to the general public, are engaging to pedestrians walking by and generate walk-in clientele.
Planners expect 270 new housing units to be built in the area by 2040. Most is expected to be multifamily.
Economic vitality: The plan would maintain a Sharp Park business attraction program, support a predictable and welcoming environment, encourage evening activity, and ensure home-based businesses remain.
Affordable housing: New development opportunities include mixed-use infill on vacant sites and redevelopment of large publicly owned parcels. The plan includes policies to increase the supply of both market rate and affordable housing.
Accessible Sharp Park: One roadway improvement would be required — putting in a traffic signal at Paloma Avenue and Oceana Boulevard. The plan calls for adding more bicycle and pedestrian improvements, prioritizing certain streets.
Transit: The highest intensity developments would be near transit routes. The city would coordinate with SamTrans to provide expanded transit access.
Parking: Residential development may increase demand for longer-term parking. More attractive commercial uses could also increase demand. Centralized parking facilities, paid for with the collection of the in-lieu fee on development, would help with another planning goal to minimize the number of curb cuts along pedestrian thoroughfares.
If parking demand along north-south streets begins to impinge on residential areas, the plan could lead to a residential parking permit program limiting long-term parking to nonresidents.
Urban design: The plan encourages the incorporation of small plazas at the street level that are visible and accessible from Palmetto Avenue to heighten the comfort and safety of the block and accommodate outdoor seating. It promotes curb bulb-outs and privately owned pocket parks.
Public facilities: The plan seeks to ensure that the Pacifica Police Department and North County Fire Authority have adequate staff and equipment to serve future growth and new development in Sharp Park. School district enrollment is expected to be flat, but the city plans to work closely with the school districts to ensure future Sharp Park residents can be accommodated.
Infrastructure: Water allocation is sufficient to meet the needs of a projected Pacifica population of 42,563 in 2040, planners say. Part of the sewage system master plan, the Sharp Park Odor Control Upgrade will make the site compatible with any future development.
Environmental resources: Planners want to protect and improve the quality of biological resources and identified habitat areas.
Environmental hazards: Sharp Park faces hazards such as earthquakes, wildfires, landslides, flooding, tsunami, sea level rise and other coastal resiliency issues. Liquefaction is a high risk for the Sharp Park area.
One challenge: to ensure adequate buffers exist for potential sources of toxic air pollutants. They are dry cleaners, gas stations, auto body shops, film processing services, motor vehicles, trucks and diesel generators.
Coastal resilience: Coastal hazards include sea level rise. In 2020, the city initiated the Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project to replace the current seawall and outdated infrastructure. Sharp Park can experience flooding from large waves along Sharp Park Beach, the coastline along Beach Boulevard and the edge of Beach Boulevard.
Implementation: Phasing of improvements and projects will be based on development costs, market factors and available financing. Many of the infrastructure improvements will need to be contingent on the need created by new development and will happen concurrently with new development.
The plan identifies capital improvement projects costing about $10 million. There is a range of funding sources and financing mechanisms that may be available to fund improvements and ongoing maintenance in the plan, including development impact fees, a park development impact fee with a balance of $500,000 and park in lieu fees, which the city plans to update in 2022 to establish the city’s parkland level of service.
Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department’s Roy Davies Trust Fund can help acquire and build areas for the benefit of the general public. The fund balance is $3.1 million.
Other potential funding sources to pay for the elements in the plan include general obligation bonds, developer dedications, developer agreements, grants, community block grants, parcel tax and philanthropic organizations for in kind services or donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.