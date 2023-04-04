Twenty-year-old Angeline Espina

Twenty-year-old Angeline Espina reacts at Pacifica's Sea Bowl during Friday night "Astro Bowl," when the bowling alley is lit up in neon lights. Espina came to the Pacifica alley with her family for years as a child, and had her seventh birthday party there. The family no longer lives in the area, but, when they heard it was closing, they made the trek out for one last game.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Tribune

Bowling with the best

Kenny Martin guesses he spent more time at Sea Bowl than he did at home when he was growing …

On a recent day at Sea Bowl, three generations of the Dockery-Daly family happily rolled frames. Grandma Victoria, daughter Lisa and grandchildren Dominic and Cassie cheered each strike and mourned the gutter balls, laughing together over the crack of pins scattering across the 32 wooden lanes.

A Brentwood Club bowler

A Brentwood Club bowler lets it fly on Friday at Sea Bowl.

Come summer, their family and many others will have to find a new way to play together. After more than 60 years of providing fun and being the hub of friendly competition for people of all ages and abilities, Sea Bowl will close its doors for good on May 31.

Kim Stridebeck high-fives her team

Kim Stridebeck high-fives her team as well as her competitors after one of her pins bounced back, knocking down the final standing pin on March 29.
Bowlers play poker

Bowlers play poker between turns during an emotional league game night with the Brentwood Club at Pacifica’s Sea Bowl.
Bowlers congratulate Roy Van Otten

Bowlers congratulate Roy Van Otten, left, for securing the league’s new set of lanes, after the announcement that Sea Bowl would close. He has a loyal following within the bowling community. As one bowler put it, “Wherever Roy goes, I go.”

Bowling with the best

Kenny Martin guesses he spent more time at Sea Bowl than he did at home when he was growing up. He caught the bowling bug early, when he saw a pro on television bowl a 300 game — 12 strikes in a row, a perfect score. At age 5, he started bowling in the kids league.

“I wanted to be a pro, be the best in the world,” he said. He was at the alley most days, sometimes multiple times a day: the after-school league, the Saturday morning league, the junior-adult league on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. He worked at Sea Bowl in the summer. He competed in tournaments as faraway as Indiana, always trying to beat his high score.

College and a job have cut into his practice time, but he still competes, and he hasn’t let go of his dream.

His two Sea Bowl leagues are now looking for a new home so they can keep playing.

“Change is a part of life,” he said, but he’ll always consider Sea Bowl his home alley. “I have fond memories — so much joy it brought me.”

