Twenty-year-old Angeline Espinareacts at Pacifica's Sea Bowl during Friday night "Astro Bowl," when the bowling alley is lit up in neon lights. Espina came to the Pacifica alley with her family for years as a child, and had her seventh birthday party there. The family no longer lives in the area, but, when they heard it was closing, they made the trek out for one last game.
Bowlers congratulate Roy Van Otten, left, for securing the league’s new set of lanes, after the announcement that Sea Bowl would close. He has a loyal following within the bowling community. As one bowler put it, “Wherever Roy goes, I go.”
Kenny Martin guesses he spent more time at Sea Bowl than he did at home when he was growing …
On a recent day at Sea Bowl, three generations of the Dockery-Daly family happily rolled frames. Grandma Victoria, daughter Lisa and grandchildren Dominic and Cassie cheered each strike and mourned the gutter balls, laughing together over the crack of pins scattering across the 32 wooden lanes.
Come summer, their family and many others will have to find a new way to play together. After more than 60 years of providing fun and being the hub of friendly competition for people of all ages and abilities, Sea Bowl will close its doors for good on May 31.
Owner David Szeto announced the closing in a letter to his customers. “We have made the difficult decision to retire and close our family business,” he wrote. “It is with mixed emotions that we announce this decision, but we feel that it is time to start a new chapter in our lives.”
Sea Bowl has had a number of different managers since Ken Royce opened it in 1959, but the property remained in the hands of the original founding family, according to the Pacifica Historical Society. In 1996, the Royce family, including Szeto, took back management and refurbished the center, adding the distinctive curved skylights and making interior improvements.
John Mendoza, who grew up in Pacifica and lived above the bowling alley on Fassler Avenue, remembers walking down with his friends after school or on weekends to bowl and play pinball or pool.
“Bowling’s a great sport,” he said. “You can do it any time; it keeps you out of trouble.” He says the alley was closed briefly after a landslide in the 1980s, and later with a roof leak, but other than that it has served customers continually.
Generations of families have gathered at Sea Bowl for family time. The Nabong family and friends have been coming for 25 years. “My father loved taking us,” said Sarah Nabong. “He’d organize a tournament. First, we’d do pool, then bowling and then the arcade.” He bought a wooden trophy, and whoever had the best score at the end of the day would take it home until the next time.
“It was a weekend thing, or for special occasions like birthdays. It was just the place to go,” she said. She still shows up regularly with her two teens.
“What are the kids going to do now, especially when it’s raining?” asked Lisa Daly.
The alley’s party facilities are usually reserved far in advance. Tracie Tang, who has been the events planner at Sea Bowl for 17 years, has booked parties celebrating birthdays from age 3 to 80, and corporate bonding events for such companies as Genentech, eBay, Walmart and Sony. Each event includes pizza, drinks, bowling and a personal host, she said.
Michael Bigham, of Berkeley, was there recently for his 29th birthday, bringing friends from around the Bay Area. “None of them have ever been here, but they all knew about it,” he said. “It’s a destination, a landmark.” Sea Bowl reminds him of the bowling alleys he grew up with as a Navy kid. “It’s anachronistic, almost. They don’t make them like this anymore.”
Evenings at the alley are reserved for the bowling leagues. Eleven different leagues, comprising more than 600 bowlers, compete regularly.
The closure of Sea Bowl will leave the Peninsula with only two bowling alleys large enough to support league play, Bel Mateo Bowl in San Mateo (24 lanes) and Classic Bowl in Daly City (60 lanes). This follows a decades-long national trend: nearly half of all sanctioned bowling alleys have closed since 1997, according to the United States Bowling Congress.
Elaine and Ray Van Otten bowled with the Brentwood Club league for 26 years at Brentwood Bowl in South San Francisco before that alley closed in 2019. The league then moved to Sea Bowl and found a new home. Now they’ll be relocating again, this time to Bel Mateo, where their eight-team league has managed to secure a slot on Tuesday nights.
They got lucky. Sea Bowl’s largest league, the NFL, needs the entire alley to play — an abundance of lanes not available at either Bel Mateo or Classic. “A lot of the leagues will be left homeless,” says Ray Van Otten. He estimates more than half of the bowlers will not find a new place to compete, and many will have to join existing leagues elsewhere. Said Elaine, “It’s sad, because people want to stay together. It’s a night to spend with friends and have a good time.”
The farewell letter from the Sea Bowl owner didn’t say anything about the future of the site, and Szeto did not respond to requests for comment. The property is listed as a potential site for multi-family housing in the city’s draft Housing Element, and the Toll Brothers Co., known for developing luxury housing, is reportedly in talks with the owners about the site. The property would need to be rezoned from its current “retail” designation for housing to be built there.
Nearby Pacifica Brewery has a 20-year lease, and is not in danger of being displaced.
The alley will be open until the end. “Hey! Why not come on down today; there's a lane with your name on it,” invites the Sea Bowl website.
“Summer league would be starting soon,” says Elaine Van Otten. “Winter league ends in mid-May. We’ll be the last league bowling there.”
Kenny Martin guesses he spent more time at Sea Bowl than he did at home when he was growing up. He caught the bowling bug early, when he saw a pro on television bowl a 300 game — 12 strikes in a row, a perfect score. At age 5, he started bowling in the kids league.
“I wanted to be a pro, be the best in the world,” he said. He was at the alley most days, sometimes multiple times a day: the after-school league, the Saturday morning league, the junior-adult league on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. He worked at Sea Bowl in the summer. He competed in tournaments as faraway as Indiana, always trying to beat his high score.
College and a job have cut into his practice time, but he still competes, and he hasn’t let go of his dream.
His two Sea Bowl leagues are now looking for a new home so they can keep playing.
“Change is a part of life,” he said, but he’ll always consider Sea Bowl his home alley. “I have fond memories — so much joy it brought me.”
