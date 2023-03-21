A Half Moon Bay businessman arrested for breaking into the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty to one of the charges in a federal courtroom earlier this month.
Kenneth Armstrong III pleaded guilty to one count of “parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building” in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on March 10. Armstrong is likely to face a fine or probation for the charges and has a sentencing hearing on June 13.
Armstrong, who owns an aquaponics business, was arrested by federal agents in Half Moon Bay in January 2022 after their investigation of his social media posts and Capitol security camera footage appeared to show the Pescadero man in the building with hundreds of others during the infamous breach two years ago.
As of early March, at least 1,000 people so far have been arrested on charges relating to the incident, and more than half have pleaded guilty to crimes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The Justice Department estimated that damages stemming from assaults on Capitol Police and damage to the building totaled $2.88 million as of Oct. 14.
