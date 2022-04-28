The organization that runs Pacifica's Boys and Girls Club locations has decided to avoid a merger with another peninsula entity and continue under its own charter, according to a message briefly posted on social media.
Pacifica Mayor Mary Bier wrote on Nextdoor this morning, "... people can rest easy that our clubhouse and programs are not closing!!" Her message included a four-sentence "media response statement" that purported to come from the Boys and Girls Club of North San Mateo County. The organization runs two clubhouses in Pacifica as well as sites in South San Francisco.
The fate of Pacifica's clubs has been of great concern to families who depend on the clubhouses for after-school care and a variety of programs. Earlier this spring, word leaked that the organization was in merger talks with a larger peninsula group that has a somewhat different mission from the north county organization. Boys and Girls Club of North San Mateo County board members said the pandemic exacerbated financial stress that threatened the organization, but that the merger could mean the end of Pacifica club locations.
On Thursday morning, city and club officials declined to talk about the situation. They said the release of information was premature. The post on Nextdoor had been deleted by 10 a.m. Earlier this week, City Council members hinted at a resolution but did not clarify their reason for optimism.
