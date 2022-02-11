Coastal residents may see smoke today as Cal Fire expects to conduct a prescribed burn at TomKat Ranch on the South Coast. The burn is part of larger efforts to mitigate the risk of wildfires like those that have decimated parts of California in recent years.

“We’re standing here in coastal California in the middle of February on what should be a rainy day,” said Cal Fire Deputy Division Chief Jonathan Cox in a video posted on Twitter earlier this week. He noted it had been more than a month since noticeable precipitation and that traditional wildfire season is still months away. Now is the time, fire officials say, to be proactive about reducing that threat.

The state fire service has been working with large landowners since 2017 to arrange for such burns, which are designed to consume undergrowth that can be fuel for an uncontrollable conflagration if left unchecked. TomKat managers first met with Cal Fire in 2019 to arrange for the burn.

"If we want to prevent large, explosive wildfires we have to do prescribed burning,” said Cal Fire “burn boss” Sarah Collomar in the Twitter post. “It’s the most effective method of fuel reduction. It’s the most natural method of fuel production.”

Fire officials are expecting to burn 20 to 25 acres at TomKat Ranch beginning today.

Coastsiders can watch the burn in real time at alertwildfire.org and searching for the Lane Hill camera.

Tags

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Pacifica hosts all-star swim meet

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

Every year in January, Southern California Swimming brings up to 32 swimmers to the Pacific Coast All-Star Meet where they compete against athletes from the Pacific Northwest in a West Coast battle in the pool. This year the meet will be held on Jan. 8 and 9 in Pacifica at the Jean E. Brink …

Mountain lion seen on Valencia Way

  • 0

A mountain lion was spotted with a chicken it had taken from a backyard coop of a residence in the 1100 block of Valencia Way at 7:33 a.m. on Dec. 26, said Capt. Bill Glasgo of the Pacifica Police Department.

Harbor District’s Master Plan open for comment

  • By August Howell
  • 0

The San Mateo County Harbor District last month held its fourth public workshop to review its upcoming Master Plan, a document that will guide the agency’s priorities and projects for the foreseeable future.

Coastsiders with intellectual disabilities hit the ice

Coastsiders with intellectual disabilities hit the ice

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

In 2003, One Step Beyond was founded by a family that struggled to find post-high school programs for their daughter with intellectual disabilities. They wanted to create a program to help adults continue learning and growing. 

Horsley named board president

Horsley named board president

  • Updated
  • 0

San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley was appointed president of the board in ceremonies held on Tuesday in Redwood City. Horsley represents the county’s third district, which includes the Coastside.

Financial report shows Pacifica weathering storm

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

City of Pacifica accounts are a little more flush heading into 2022, however there were warning signs in the form of unfunded pension liabilities that will be due in the future.

Commission finalizes new district election maps
featured

Commission finalizes new district election maps

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission delivered final maps for new congressional and state legislative districts to the California Secretary of State on Dec. 27. Although the commission prepared the maps through an impartial, nonpartisan process, the results could have a significa…

Linda Mar collision leads to DUI arrest

  • 0

At about 5 a.m. on Dec. 23, a 34-year-old Pacifica woman was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, said Capt. Bill Glasgo of the Pacifica Police Department. The arrest came after officers responded to the 1400 block of Linda Mar Boulevard on a report that a vehicle…

Recommended for you