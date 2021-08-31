Five fire companies from North County Fire Authority responded to an overnight fire at a homeless encampment on Golden Gate National Recreation property. No structures were threatened and no injuries reported.
The call came in at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday morning. The first firefighters on scene found debris from the encampment burning along with some surrounding vegetation, according to a release from the North County Fire Authority. Firefighters were able to contain the burn at about one-quarter of an acre.
While local firefighters responded, the scene is outside the district and on federal land. Officials from the GGNRA were expected to conduct an investigation.
— from staff reports
