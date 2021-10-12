Sharp Park businesses have created a neighborhood association to attract more people to their enterprises, in part by holding joint events.
They recently held their third event, after a Valentine’s Day event and a holiday stroll last year. It was a weekend event called Rediscover Sharp Park in which about 20 businesses in the association participated. There was music and special pop-ups in some of the businesses. They are planning their next event for Halloween and it will be held on Oct. 30. Organizers are hoping to plan and schedule more such events.
Olga Munoz is a watercolor artist who owns 7.3.1 Design. She’s been open one year. Her business is a place where people can shop for local arts and crafts from around the area. She’s been hearing that residents are moving out of the area, so she wanted to attract those who remain.
“We are inviting the community to come and shop local,” she said. “When I opened, I thought there must be a business association. I talked with other businesses who said they had a holiday stroll last December. I reached out to Katie of Table Wine on Francisco Boulevard to get the word out and she initiated the idea of doing something together.”
Other businesses in the association include Royal Bee Yarn Co., which moved to Palmetto Avenue from Eureka Square, In the Attic Antiques, and Classical Ballet of California, all on Palmetto Avenue, and Table Wine on Francisco Boulevard. The parameters of the association stretch from Living Room Plant Co. on Palmetto Avenue to Perfect Pour Cafe on Clarendon Road.
Kelley Borten, owner of the Royal Bee Yarn Co., which has been open five years, has a garden in her new shop on Palmetto Avenue where people can hang out and knit. Royal Bee carries materials for and offers classes for seemingly everything to do with yarn, thread, felting and macrame for all skill levels.
“We are a real community with this in mind. Pacifica City Council has said they support a downtown Pacifica in Sharp Park,” she said. “We have a wonderful opportunity to support each other. We want to promote Sharp Park as Pacifica’s go-to downtown area. We would like to reach even more businesses on Palmetto.”
Katie and Courtney Brookshire own Table Wine, located since March 2020 in the former Grano de Oro tortilla factory next to the El Grano de Oro restaurant on Francisco Boulevard. They opened their business seven years ago in Linda Mar Shopping Center. They offer wine from around the world at prices all wine lovers can afford. They have wine tastings on Saturdays.
“There were other like-minded businesses who wanted to join,” said Katie Brookshire. “The neighborhood agreed to partner. I know there are plans to make this area downtown.”
For their outreach to other businesses, core members of the business association divided up the neighborhood to reach as many potential businesses as possible. The ask was to join forces to better promote each other.
“Most of us are local folks here looking at the big picture,” Brookshire said. “It’s the only neighborhood that’s walkable. People want to live here now.”
The association is not formal. It doesn’t even have a name yet.
“The group is to help us cross promote,” Brookshire said. “It’s something we all know needs to happen.”
Perfect Pour Cafe has been in business three years, and is owned by native Pacificans Jennifer and Jose Barba.
“I’m a nurse, but it has always been my dream to own a cafe,” said Jennifer Barba.
Perfect Pour works with a small coffee bean roaster out of Oakland to roast coffee and espresso beans to serve and to sell. The cafe locally sources the meats, pastries and breads served. The cafe offers coffee, espresso, smoothies, freezes, steamers like hot cocoa, paninis, sandwiches, pastries, parfaits and toast and bagel sandwiches all made fresh to order.
For the next business association event on Oct. 30, probably the last outdoor one for the year, the cafe will offer a pop-up menu focused on Halloween. Perfect Pour will have interactive vendors. A photographer will take pictures of families.
Times for the event will vary with the business.
“I have asked the vendors to be creative, so it will be a fun event,” she said.
Last month in the association’s Rediscover Sharp Park weekend event, Perfect Pour had 15 vendors on the patio and a local band performing on Sunday. The cafe offered 10 percent off its pop-up menu.
“It was fun to see people out dancing and enjoying the community. We had never done anything like that,” she said. “The feedback we got is that people are looking for something like this. They were all excited to be here.
“We formed this association trying to talk about Pacifica not having a true downtown,” she said. “Sharp Park has so much to offer. The area is saturated with small businesses no one knows about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.