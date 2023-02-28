Lindy Mattingly, right, saw Sophia Alatorrewatching the skaters curiously from the sidelines and offered to let her take a little ride on her skateboard at the Pacifica skatepark on Feb. 16. Parents say the differing ages and skill levels of people wanting to use the facility necessitates kindness and courtesy.
City officials and parents are looking for a way to keep the Pacifica skatepark safe for all — young or otherwise — without making bad behavior a police matter.
The subject was brought to the public’s attention after an email describing an altercation at the local skatepark was circulated alongside a 60-second clip of the incident. It began when about a dozen teens and the father of a younger skater clashed over e-scooters being brought into the area. Such scooters are not allowed according to posted rules.
The very beginning of the altercation was caught on video: As the e-bike-riding teen attempted to enter the park, a man physically blocked his entrance by standing in the gateway. Several of the adolescents then used vulgar language and made rude gestures at the father as two more men stepped in to back him up.
What occurs after the video concludes is up for debate, but two very different perspectives emerge.
In an email circulated to city officials and others, one of the men involved alleged that the fight became physical after the verbal argument, which was captured on camera. He made mention of the teens throwing punches and brandishing improvised weapons. The man continued to write that he would explore all possible avenues to find a resolution before pressing charges on the minors. He said he didn’t believe skatepark behavior should be a matter for the police and declined further comment. He has asked to remain anonymous.
Brian Friedman is the father of one of the teens present at the skatepark that day. He spoke on behalf of the adolescents, saying, “The kid on the bike was walking it into the skatepark because it’s an expensive electric bike and he didn’t want it stolen. The adults physically threw him out ...,” Friedman said. “Yes, the kids used offensive language, and I don’t defend that … (but it) doesn’t justify putting their hands on him.”
Friedman suggested the men could have handled the situation differently.
“It’s pretty clear who’s the aggressor in this,” he said.
Pacifica Mayor Tygarjas Bigstyck said that he encouraged a solution that did not involve pressing charges over such matters.
“(This) approach is the right one when we want to build a community, and not merely live in a city,” he said. “I applaud (their) efforts and look forward to the results of taking the human approach.”
Bill Glasgow, the acting chief of police in Pacifica, wrote in an email that the department was currently analyzing whether security cameras should be installed at the park and surrounding parking lots to dissuade rule breaking. “We do respond to the skate park from time to time for various complaints such as bikes being ridden in the park, helmet violations, rude behavior and sometimes even (physical altercations), he wrote.
Newly appointed Parks, Beaches and Recreation Director Bob Palacio discussed the situation while looking at the park, where some teenagers were skating. When one of the teens rode his bicycle into the bowl, he said in a friendly but commanding tone: “Hey, don’t ride that in there bud!” The young bicyclist heeded the director’s instruction and the incident was over.
“Teenagers don’t have a ton of places (to hang out),” said Palacio. “We are going to do everything we can to give this extra attention, to create relationships with the teenagers and other people who use the facility … I don’t want an us-versus-them thing. (The teens) are pretty good caretakers of the space.” He mentioned the general lack of graffiti and garbage compared to other skateparks.
In terms of preventative measures, Palacio said that the suggestion of cameras predates the skatepark incident and will be a general safety feature for teens as well as the elderly population who use the community center. Palacio says he hopes to “create a teen space within (the community center), likely in the room closest to the skatepark, so we can have a space to do more relationship building and give them more support.
“For me that will be the way to make this a more productive relationship,” he said.
