A Rockaway Beach hotel will soon get new signs — and new branding.
Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites is moving into the former Holiday Inn Express at 519 Nick Gust Way.
Six signs were approved by the Pacifica Planning Commission, Nov. 1. They include a primary wall sign, a projecting sign, a free-standing directional sign and two retail window signs.
The Holiday Inn Express expanded in this location in 2013, adding 44 guest rooms and 2,010 square feet of retail space, said Bonny O’Connor, senior planner at the meeting where the signs were approved.
Conditions were set to meet the city’s design guidelines. The signs will be blue to stand out from the neutral colors of the building. Most will include interior illumination. The new signs will complement the recent hotel expansion, which includes new retail
spaces fulfilling the terms of the local coastal land use plan that encourages rehabilitation and upgrading of the buildings, O’Connor said.
The city’s master sign program mandates that materials will be coastal compatible. It provides appropriate standards for current and future businesses operating on the site to install signage to improve their business identification, she said.
Commissioner Lauren Berman liked the colors, but asked why the hotel didn’t want to incorporate the gold colors of the Rockaway Beach neighborhood.
“Being a hotel, it will have some color requirements for their hotel franchise. We wanted to maintain flexibility to accommodate them,” O’Connor replied.
