Holiday Inn Express in Rockaway Beach.

The old Holiday Inn Express is getting new branding in Rockaway Beach.

 John Leonardini

A Rockaway Beach hotel will soon get new signs — and new branding.

Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites is moving into the former Holiday Inn Express at 519 Nick Gust Way.

Six signs were approved by the Pacifica Planning Commission, Nov. 1. They include a primary wall sign, a projecting sign, a free-standing directional sign and two retail window signs.

The Holiday Inn Express expanded in this location in 2013, adding 44 guest rooms and 2,010 square feet of retail space, said Bonny O’Connor, senior planner at the meeting where the signs were approved.

Conditions were set to meet the city’s design guidelines. The signs will be blue to stand out from the neutral colors of the building. Most will include interior illumination. The new signs will complement the recent hotel expansion, which includes new retail

spaces fulfilling the terms of the local coastal land use plan that encourages rehabilitation and upgrading of the buildings, O’Connor said.

The city’s master sign program mandates that materials will be coastal compatible. It provides appropriate standards for current and future businesses operating on the site to install signage to improve their business identification, she said.

Commissioner Lauren Berman liked the colors, but asked why the hotel didn’t want to incorporate the gold colors of the Rockaway Beach neighborhood. 

“Being a hotel, it will have some color requirements for their hotel franchise. We wanted to maintain flexibility to accommodate them,” O’Connor replied.

Tags

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Briefs

  • Updated
  • 0

‘Spooktacular’ put on by parks department

Jefferson Union housing expected to aid retention

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 1

The local high school district expects to open 122 units of affordable housing in Daly City for its staff as early as the spring of 2022. The Jefferson Union High School District funded the $75.5 million housing, which will be available for any current district staff, through one voter-appro…

Pacificans join effort to save abortion rights

Pacificans join effort to save abortion rights

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

Across Pacifica and the nation as a whole, many people who support reproductive rights and the Roe v. Wade standard have made their views known in the wake of efforts to overturn the legal precedent.

Most of Pacifica in liquefaction zone, state says

Most of Pacifica in liquefaction zone, state says

  • By August Howell
  • Updated
  • 0

The California Geological Survey has identified many Pacifica neighborhoods as likely areas for earthquake hazards. The maps detail where certain hazards, specifically landslides and soil liquefaction, could likely occur in the event of a significant earthquake.

Coastside teacher’s new book inspires youth

Coastside teacher’s new book inspires youth

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

The protagonist, Jenny Barajas, in local earth science teacher Sonia Myers’ new book, “We Have Something to Say!” usually sits on the sidelines, until she sees a documentary on plastics in the ocean in her science class. 

Recommended for you